Did Jana Duggar Finally Move out of Her Parents' House? Rumors Are Rampant

But what happens when a Duggar woman is single into her 30s? This has been the question on the minds of Counting On fans for quite some time. Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest daughter, Jana Duggar, is 32 years old and still unmarried — making her practically an "old maid" by Duggar standards.

Rumors that Jana had finally moved out of her parents' home began swirling in August 2022, but is there any truth behind them? Let's take a closer look.