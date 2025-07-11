The Birkin Bag Is Still a Sought-After Status Symbol — What Happened to the Woman Responsible for It? "It’s not a bag, it's a Birkin." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 11 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In an episode of Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones makes it her life's mission to acquire an Hermès Birkin bag. She spots the infamous bag in the display window of Hermès while shopping with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). "Look at that one, isn’t it adorable?" asks Samantha. Surprised, Carrie says the bag isn't even her style. "Oh, honey, it’s not so much the style, it’s what carrying it means," Samantha replied.

The episode continues with Samantha finding out there is a five-year waiting list for this particular bag. Shocked, she points out that it's merely a bag. The salesperson says, "It’s not a bag, it's a Birkin." This much-desired accessory was all the rage among the rich and famous. The rest of us would have to save up for such a splurge. It was inspired by actor Jane Birkin, who was London-born but managed to make a name for herself in the French cinema. Where is she now? Here's what we know.

Where is Jane Birkin now?

Jane died on July 16, 2023, at the age of 76, reported NPR. Her body was found in her Parisian apartment. She had cancer, per the London Evening Standard, and was spending the evening alone because she reportedly needed a break from her caregivers. She was apparently looking forward to getting back into performing again. In her pre-fashion designer life, Jane was a singer who recorded "Je t'aime... moi non plus" with her ex, Serge Gainsbourg. The couple was together for 12 years.

After Jane died, French President Emmanuel Macron posted a touching tribute to X (formerly Twitter). He called her a complete artist whose voice was as "sweet as her engagements were fiery. She bequeaths us songs and images that will never leave us."

Two years before she died, Jane was asked about her legacy while speaking with The Talks. She said the Birkin bag will probably come up, or her song with Serge. "When I go feet first, that’ll be the tune they'll play on the television, and then talk about the bag."

What was Jane Birkin's net worth?

At the time of her death, Jane was worth $20 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth. If we looked at just the Birkin bag, it's hard to find one below five figures. They have to be purchased in-store or via an auction at a reputable auction house. As of July 2025, the least expensive Birkin bag on the Sotheby's website is $8,800. These are brand new. A vintage Birkin bag in good condition will really cost ya.

A Birkin bag owned by Jane herself was just bought for a ton of money.

The story behind the birth of the Birkin bag is the stuff of legends. In 1984, she was on a flight from Paris to London and happened to be seated next to Hermès' then-chairman Jean-Louis Dumas, per NBC News. Apparently, Jane told him that she could never find the right bag that suited her needs as a young mother. So, he designed her the perfect black leather bag, and that particular bag just sold for a ton of money.