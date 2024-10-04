Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC 'I Love a Mama's Boy': Janelle Wants Her Mother-in-Law Tina to Find Her Own Husband (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Janelle encourages her overbearing mother-in-law to try dating again in an exclusive clip obtained by 'Distractify.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 4 2024, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: TLC

While most people want to have genuine and loving relationships with their in-laws, sometimes, that's not the case. The couples on TLC's I Love A Mama's Boy know that all too well. As the title suggests, the show follows multiple women married to mama's boys who aren't afraid or embarrassed to show it, though some would encourage them to be both.

Article continues below advertisement

The debut season has already introduced us to several couples who can't move forward without the husband's mother's imaginary approval. In an October 2024 episode, we meet a new couple, Janelle and Josh, whose 12-year marriage has been riddled with tension due to Janelle's tumultuous relationship with Josh's mother, Tina. In an exclusive clip shared with Distractify, Tina makes it plain to Janelle that she will always win the battle — and the war — when it comes to her son.

Article continues below advertisement

Janelle and Tina's tense relationship plays out on Season 1 of 'I Love A Mama's Boy.'

In the clip, Janelle and Tina argue about their tense and unwavering living situation. Tina has lived with Janelle and Josh throughout their marriage, as Josh has never lived away from his mother. Janelle opens the scene by making it clear to her mother-in-law that something has to change. "I don't want to be here," she professes to her mother-in-law.

When Tina asks Janelle why she's there if she's so miserable, she says she wants to be with Josh and their kids. However, Tina believes Josh doesn't want to be away from his mother. "He doesn't want to be anywhere else," she tells Janelle. "He wants to be here with me."

Article continues below advertisement

The family members then continue fighting, with Janelle telling Tina she's "so mean" to her, which is what's stopping them from getting along. Tina blames Janelle and says her actions will eventually cause Josh to choose between the two important women in his life. "You're putting my son in a position where he might have to choose at some point between his mother or wife and kids," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Janelle replies by saying she hopes would choose her and their kids if the time came, stating they would have less problems if she behaved like a "normal" mother. She also suggests a solution to her and Tina's issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Janelle thinks her mother-in-law, Tina, needs to find a man of her own.

Later in the clip, Janelle suggests that her mother-in-law should focus on her own love life rather than her son's. "I think a good solution for us all would be get back out there and try to date again," she tells Tina. "You need to get out there, you need to date somebody."

Josh's mom immediately rejects Janelle's idea and tells her "it pisses me off, it's so stupid." Janelle bites back and says she's done sharing her husband with his mother. "You're treating my husband like he's your boyfriend," she says. "You have him doing everything for you." "He does not need to run and get you a coffee; he does not need to do everything," Janelle adds, "You are a grown-ass woman."

Article continues below advertisement

The argument dies down when Josh comes into the kitchen and intervenes. In a confessional interview, where he conveniently sits in the middle of his wife and mother, the women agree not to speak to one another if they have nothing "nice" to say. If that's the case, we won't hear much between these two this season!