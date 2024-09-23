Home > News > Politics Janet Jackson's Rep Spoke Out About Unauthorized Apology for What She Said About Kamala Harris "I was told that they discovered her father was white," Janet Jackson said in an interview. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 23 2024, 7:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@janetjackson

No one can say that Janet Jackson doesn't work hard to remain relevant, from making new music to dedicating her time to multiple tours to promote said music. And for some, that may be what happened when she made controversial comments in an interview about Vice President Kamala Harris's race. It certainly put her front and center in some headlines. Later, however, Janet apologized for her comments about Kamala.

At least, that's what many were led to believe. However, after the alleged apology was issued, Janet's rep came out to clear the air and say that this apology statement was not authorized by the singer. In the original interview, which was published by The Guardian, Janet said that she "was told that they discovered her father was white," in reference to Kamala. Janet also said in the same interview, "She's not black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian."

Janet Jackson's original apology for her comments about Kamala Harris was not legitimate.

After an onslaught of negative social media reactions regarding Janet's comments, a man who claimed to be her manager shared a statement with BuzzFeed to explain that the singer and former Jackson 5 member "deeply respects" the VP.

"Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse," the statement said. However, not long after it came out, Janet's rep spoke to Variety and shared that the man who shared that statement does not work for Janet. In fact, Janet is managed by her brother, Randy Jackson. And as of now, Janet has not released an authorized apology for her comments about Kamala.

Between this Janet Jackson/Kamala Harris saga and Phil Lewis getting Nigerian allegations…. I’m so tired.

pic.twitter.com/8R0efwhnUL — briana. (@briasoboojie) September 22, 2024

After Janet made her original comments about Kamala's race, her Instagram was flooded with comments from disappointed fans. "Just read what you said about Kamala," one follower commented on Instagram. "Incredibly and I do mean incredibly disappointing. You had the chance to stand with a Black woman loud and proud and you didn't. This is hard for a lifelong fan."

Another wrote, "Let's normalize doing research before speaking on someone." As many know to be true, Kamala is indeed Black. Her father is Jamaican-American. And Kamala is also Indian. Her mother is originally from Chennai in India.