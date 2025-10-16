Who Are Jasmine Tookes’s Parents? The Story Behind Her Family and Roots "When her mom and dad split up, it meant our side of the family were basically forgotten." By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 16 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jastookes

The fashion world was stunned when Jasmine Tookes opened the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while pregnant. That moment was powerful, beautiful, and full of meaning. But behind it lies a complicated family story that has shaped who she is.

She has talked before about her roots, her mother’s role, and how family influenced her path in fashion. So who exactly are Jasmine Tookes’s parents, and what does she publicly say about them?

Source: X/GGGSLH20 (L) Jasmine Tookes with her mom, Cary Robinson and (R) Jasmine's paternal grandfather, Luther, and her father Sean

Who are Jasmine Tookes’s parents and what do we know about them?

In a 2018 interview with Fashion magazine Jasmine's mother, Cary Robinson, is a celebrity stylist and that's how she was discovered. She said, “Since day one I was always doing fashion shows for my mom. She knew that this was always what I wanted to do.”

Her mother brings a style legacy, and her roots are not just one culture. In her NewBeauty interview, she said, “My mom has been my number-one cheerleader throughout my whole career. Until I was around 20 years old, she would travel around with me to jobs and shoots.” She continued to say her mom is always there for her and even lives close by. "I’m very fortunate that I have my mom by my side. She’s just been a complete angel.”

In interview after interview, Jasmine mentions her mom, but what about her dad? According to DailyMail, they don't have a relationship at all. Her paternal grandfather, Luther, said "When her mom and dad split up, it meant our side of the family were basically forgotten, as Jasmine was so far away from us all." He said Cary met Sean Tookes, Jasmine's dad, while both families were living in Germany. He was stationed in the military and she was working as a teacher.

The Tookeses were apparently a happy family, until things fell apart.

Cary and Sean fell in love fast and were "delighted" when Jasmine was born. They later moved to Huntington Beach, Calif., and had a happy life at first. Luther said, "When my son's dreams of making it as a recording artist didn't go anywhere, it seems his relationship with his family fell apart. Sean moved to Georgia, leaving Jasmine behind in California with her mom." He said after the split, Cary would bring Jasmine to Georgia, but as Jasmine booked more and more gigs, that happened less often.

What is Jasmine Tookes’s ethnicity and family heritage?

According to the DailyMail, Jasmine has African, European, Brazilian, and West Indian roots. In a People magazine interview, she spoke about her African-American heritage. She was discussing getting the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra for Victoria's Secret in 2016, saying, "It’s such a milestone for me because I am an African-American girl and there hasn’t been many in the past that have worn a Fantasy Bra."

People magazine said when she posted about the Fantasy Bra on her Instagram, commenters accused her of bleaching her skin to try to look white. She was clear she is proud of her skin color when she commented back, "Are you kidding me!?!?!? First of all. Lighting is everything and not to mention I’m way darker in the summer and much lighter towards the winter my skin tone changes all the time just like everyone else."