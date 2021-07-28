Jason Wahler's Alcohol Use Was Difficult on His Parents

TV star Jason Wahler is a big name when it comes to reality TV. He's been on hit shows like Laguna Beach , The Hills , and Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew . Since then, he's been open about his struggle with addiction and how fame has affected his life.

But Jason's life isn't the only one that was affected by his actions. His parents also dealt with some of the ramifications of his alcohol addiction. So, who are Jason Wahler's parents and do they have a strong relationship with their son now?

Who are Jason Wahler's parents?

Jason is the only child of Rick and Denese Wahler. Although it's unclear what his mom does for a living, Jason's dad works in real estate development. According to his LinkedIn, Rick is an advisor at Trivest Builders, Inc., a contracting company that specializes in commercial and residential buildings. On his own website, Jason says that he has a great relationship with his parents now, but that may not have always been the case.

Jason explains that fame brought a lot of stress on his parents. When Laguna Beach first aired, Jason says it felt like everyone all of a sudden knew who he was. Even though he loved the attention, he didn't like that people would stand outside of his parents' house just to try and get pictures of them. But fame isn't the only aspect of his life that Jason says had a negative effect on his family.

In 2010, Jason appeared on the fourth season of Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew. He dealt with an addiction to alcohol and writes on his website that he began shooting for the show when he was only 60 days sober, but says that staying sober was more difficult than stopping in the first place. He continues to detail the way his drinking took a toll on his parents.

