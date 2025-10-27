What's Going on With Javier Milei's Hair? The President of Argentina Looks Like a Fifth Beatle Only one woman can style Javier Milei's hair. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 27 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Wikimedia Commons

If the name Javier Milei sounds familiar, either you're keeping up with politics in Argentina or you're familiar with a story involving him, Elon Musk, and a chainsaw. Cast your minds back to February 2025, when we were only a month into President Donald Trump's second term.

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The lineup featured a string of right-wing heavy hitters like Vice President JD Vance, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, and President Trump himself. This is where Elon was gifted a chainsaw by President Milei, and this is where many people first became aware of the Argentinian politician's hair. It's doing a lot. Let's get into it.



President Javier Milei's hair is certainly a choice.

It's no secret that when it comes to his style and appearance, President Milei is flamboyant to say the least. What has really captured the world's attention is Milei's follicular festivities. His first win in August 2023 was a surprise as Milei was an outsider and describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist. You can see why he and Elon get along.

Despite the shocking election results, the Wall Street Journal couldn't help but wonder: What is the deal with that hair? Some refer to Mileil as "The Wig" due to his hair's impressive helmet-like status. It's vaguely reminiscent of The Beatles, whose haircut was known as the mop top. "It seems to move in all directions at once, culminating in a swoop that resembles a treacherous alpine slope or a scrap-metal John Chamberlain sculpture," wrote Jacob Gallagher for The Journal.

There is one person behind Milei's hair.

The only person who is allowed to go anywhere near President Milei's hair is Lilia Lemoine, a member of Milei’s anti-establishment La Libertad Avanza political coalition. Per Lilia's Instagram, she is an "influencer, IT girl, activista libertaria, and cosplayer." There are multiple photos of Lilia with Milei. In one from February 2021, Lilia is cosplaying as the president by way of a wig that looks a lot like his hair.

In May 2024, Lilia was a guest on the show Mañanísima, where she confirmed a previous romantic relationship with Milei, reported Perfil. "I fell in love with his intelligence," she told host Carmen Barbieri. She went on to say they dated a long time ago, but did not specify when. "He’s a good person. I love him very much," said Lilia. While the relationship lasted two months, their friendship endured.