Jax Taylor Gets Called out for Wearing Elevator Shoes in 'The Valley' After Show, but Was He?

Former Vanderpump Rules and current The Valley star Jax Taylor has seen some pretty high highs and some pretty low lows over the last decade. From starring in a beloved reality television series to addiction, losing his marriage, and admitting to domestic violence, Jax has done it all, good and bad.

But it wasn't his fall from grace or attempts at recovering his reputation that had people talking after his appearance on The Valley after show. It was his shoes. According to some eagle-eyed fans, Jax was wearing elevator shoes meant to add inches to his height. Here's what we know about the rumors.

Was Jax Taylor wearing elevator shoes? It sure looked like it.

When The Valley after show aired on Bravo, things got hot and heavy quickly. Castmate Kristen Doute made some paranoid comments about others on the show trying to find things to rat her out about to the higher-ups, and suggesting that she couldn't talk about everything she wanted to (via Instagram). This made it pretty clear that all the VPR drama was translating directly to Valley drama

But there was one surprising item that kept fans buzzing long after the special aired: Jax Taylor's shoes. As one fan on Reddit pointed out in a screenshot, it looked as though Jax was wearing a very specific type of shoe known as an elevator shoe. The shoes, the Redditor pointed out, were an eerie match for these Toto shoes, sold on Amazon.

Many users mocked Jax's use of the shoes, which are intended to add inches to a person's height without being obvious about it. And although we have to admit that the shoes bear an uncanny resemblance to the height-enhancing shoes and it does appear that Jax's heel is not as deeply buried in the shoe as it would be without a lift, it's difficult to know for sure. That said, that resemblance really is uncanny and there may be some past evidence to back up the accusation.

Jax may not be the only one sporting shoes with lifts, according to a 2019 rumor.

Funny enough, this isn't the first time Jax has faced rumors that he wears heel lifts. Both he and Tom Sandoval were accused, all the way back in 2019, of wearing shoe lifts to appear taller.

During a 2019 Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the cast was playing a "Dirty Little SURcrets" game and host Andy dropped this major bomb: "Jax secretly wears heel inserts in his shoes to make him look taller.” He added, “And fun fact, so does Sandoval!”

