Here's What You Need to Know About Netflix's 'Another Life' Star JayR Tinaco

Netflix’s new sci-fi series, Another Life, launched on the streaming service today. The intergalactic show follows astronaut Niko Breckinridge and her crew as they travel to find out the origins of an alien spacecraft that landed on Earth. Navigating the treacherous abyss of space in a confined aircraft creates for a ton of drama, tension between crew members, and a lot of OMG-moments.

Luckily, one member aboard the crew is Zayn, who goes by the pronouns ze and hir. As the ship’s psychologist and medic, Ze is crucial in helping Niko stop from succumbing to the pressures that come with leading a team on a dangerous mission through space. Playing the key role of Zayn on Another Life, here’s what to know about actor JayR Tinaco.

Another Life is JayR Tinaco's big break! A relative newcomer to Hollywood, this Australian actor’s most recent credits include Always Be My Maybe and Rake. After landing the role in the Netflix series, JayR showed hir appreciation via Instagram, writing, “The last 4 months has been the most amazing experience and a DREAM COME TRUE!”

Adding, “Thank you to our producers, directors, and writers for believing in my ability to portray Zayn. This character has been an honor to play and an important one at that! To the crew that worked endlessly to bring everything to life.” Thanking hir co-stars, JayR told followers, “I can’t wait for the world to see this crazy show, all I can say is — strap in and get ready for lift off.”

Ze’s outspoken about the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community in the industry. JayR’s Instagram bio states, “Not conforming & never will,” alongside a PRIDE flag. The actor has been vocal about the current representation of the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood. Speaking at a panel for the UBCP/ACTRA, JayR shared with fans via social media, “We shed some light on our visibility in the current climate within the TV & Film industry!"

Adding, “Things are changing & we’re on our way forward to REAL HUMAN representation on our screens. Let’s keep moving forward!” Can JayR Tinaco please do our makeup? If acting doesn't work out, JayR could certainly become a beauty influencer. If you stalk the Netflix star’s Instagram (like we did) you’ll see some amazing makeup special effects.

In one pic, ze’s dressed as a scary (but somehow still superhot) devil. And no, we’re not just talking about JayR donning a plastic headband from a local Halloween store Taking it to the next level, the actor’s outfit was complete with loads of blood, seemingly real-life horns, and a deadly look in hir eyes. Yes, we see you! Other insane looks include a bullet wound to the forehead and a slashed throat.