Jean Smart’s Golden Globes “Rant” Is Far From the First Time She’s Discussed Politics

Actor Jean Smart's impressive portfolio has kept her on Hollywood's radar. She rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s series Designing Women, and has continued taking on roles over the span of four generations and counting. And while few can deny the talent Jean has in her acting work, she's been known to use her celebrity to discuss her views on topics outside of camera angles.

The Hacks star reminded fans at the 2026 Golden Globes that, while she's a celebrity, she's also someone attuned to what's going on in the world. While at the star-studded event, Jean made several political statements that some deemed inappropriate for the ceremony. Nonetheless, she didn't let the scrutiny stop her, as she's been vocal about her political stance for years.

Jean Smart's politics have always geared towards the left.

Jean is unapologetically a Democrat and has often discussed her political views. In 2006, while preparing for her role as fictional First Lady Martha Logan in Fox's political drama, 24, she expressed her disinterest in former Republican president George Bush, Sr. after seeing a picture of him on set. During the 2006 interview with USA Today (obtained by 24 Spoilers), the outlet described Jean as a "devout Democrat."

“There’s a picture of George Bush Sr. on the wall — I’m not sure why,” she said, while laughing. "I guess Charles is a fan of his.”

Jean Smart unapologetically discussed politics at the Golden Globes.

Jean's political ties were further addressed on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. Before winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy that night for her role as fictional comedian Deborah Vance in Hacks, she shared that she was less interested in the entertaining aspects of the evening due to the political unrest happening in the world.

"Everything’s kind of, a little bit overshadowed, with what's going on in our country," the actor told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country, and I hope people can keep their heads, because that’s actually, really, the hardest thing, I think, is to keep our heads. It’s going to take a lot of courage and a lot of restraint, but I think that’s important."

"I feel like there are certain entities that would like us to fight back and possibly..." Jean added. "I don’t know, it’s very concerning." The actor also dismissed any criticism she might receive for speaking out about political issues as a celebrity. "I know that there are people who find it annoying when actors take opportunities like this to talk about social and political things," she said. "But I'm not here right now speaking as an actress, I'm just speaking as a citizen and a mom, and I hope people understand that."

