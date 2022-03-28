"Not On Your Love" Singer Jeff Carson Has Passed Away at Just 58 Years Old

"Not On Your Love" Singer Jeff Carson Has Passed Away at Just 58 Years OldBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 28 2022, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
The world of country music faced a shocking loss on March 26, 2022 when chart-topping performer Jeff Carson passed away unexpectedly at just 58 years old. The artist remained active as a musician in his personal life for years even as his career path changed drastically, and thanks to those efforts he maintained a core devout following of fans.
All of that being said, what exactly was Jeff's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding the passing of the "Not On Your Love" singer.
What was Jeff Carson's cause of death?
News of Jeff's passing was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which confirmed via Jeff's publicist Jeremy Westby that the artist died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn. at 58 years old. He is survived by his wife, Kim Cooper Carson, his son, Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, as well as other family members.
With a list of demo recordings for the likes of major stars such as Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire, and Faith Hill, per Deadline, Jeff was about as invested in the world of country music as one could be. Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Okla., on Dec. 16, 1963, he eventually relocated to Branson, Mo. to work on his skills as a songwriter. However, as most country artists do at one point or another, Jeff relocated once again to Nashville to be at the center of the industry.
Things were on an upswing for Jeff after that move. The artist signed his first major deal with Curb Records in 1995, going on to release his first official single, "Yeah Buddy," that very same year. Energized by that success, Jeff then released his second (and biggest) song of his career: "Not On Your Love." That track shot to the top of Billboard's "Hot Country Songs" chart and solidified his status as a true country music star.
In the years that followed, Jeff released two more full-length projects: "Butterfly Kisses" in 1997 and "Real Life" in 2001, per Wikipedia. In 2009, Jeff decided to give up his life as a professional musician and become a member of the Franklin Police Department, a position that he held until his death.
Our thoughts are with Jeff's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.