Jeff Stoutland's Net Worth Is Impressive After Years as a College and NFL Coach

After 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced plans to step down from his role ahead of the 2026 season. But, given his years as a college football coach and then an NFL coach, what is Jeff Stoutland's net worth? There is something about athletes and coaches in the NFL that adds plenty of zeroes to salaries and personal net worth, thanks to lucrative contracts.

When it comes to Jeff, he spent more than 40 years coaching before he left the Eagles. Although he didn't share at the time if he planned to move to another team and offer his coaching abilities to try and take another set of players far, his career and net worth are both a testament to his success in the sport.

What is Jeff Stoutland's net worth?

According to Trendara, Jeff's net worth is estimated to be around $66 million. If that number is correct, it means Jeff has earned quite a lot in his decades as a football coach due to bonuses, salaries, and contract deals. Although Jeff's role with the Eagles meant he was technically an assistant coach, he was considered to be one of the top-ranking assistant coaches of all time, according to fans.

Jeff Stoutland NFL Coach Net worth: $66 million Jeff Stoutland is a former coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Before that, he was a longtime college football coach, and he played football in college. Birthdate: Feb. 10, 1962 Birthplace: Staten Island, N.Y. Marriages: Allison Jo Stoutland (1992) Children: Jake Stoutland and Madison Stoutland Education: Southern Connecticut State University

In 2023, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported on Jeff's contract extension at the time. According to the outlet, Jeff was expected to finish out his long career as an offensive line coach with the team. The Eagles were reported to have offered Jeff a contract extension when he caught the interest of other teams that wanted to snag him for their players. Due to the undisclosed details of the contract extension, Jeff opted to stay with the Eagles.

Although the details of Jeff's salaries over the years as a college football coach and, later, an NFL coach, were not made public, his net worth speaks volumes. Before his career, Jeff was a linebacker at Southern Connecticut State. After he graduated, he coached at the same school. Later, he coached at Cornell University, Syracuse University, and Michigan State University, among others, before he moved to the NFL.

Jeff Stoutland left the Eagles after 13 seasons.

Jeff joined the Eagles in 2013, a year after he brought a second BCS National Championship win to Alabama State University. In 2025, Jeff announced his plans to leave the team after 13 seasons. According to ESPN, Jeff felt he was not included in discussions about coaching changes among the staff and different plays that were discussed for the team's success.