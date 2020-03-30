Jeffree Star Gave Fans an Update on His New House and Post-Split Life

Jeffree Star Gave Fans an Update on His New House and Post-Split LifeBy Shannon Raphael
Beauty guru Jeffree Star is truly taking the 2020 "new decade, new me" mantra seriously with his recently purchased home. The vlogger took fans on a tour of his L.A. mansion in January of 2020, just days before he revealed that he and longtime beau Nathan Schwandt had split.
In the months since, Jeffree has renovated his home to reflect his own style, and he's even been spilling the tea on his breakup.
Read on to find out Jeffree Star's new house's previous owner, how much he paid for his new digs, and how he already changed a few things about the interior. Plus, find out what Jeffree had to say about Nathan in his latest video, and how he's been "really going through it" emotionally.
Jeffree Star's new house has a famous previous owner.
Before Jeffree was the proud owner of the 25,000 square foot Hidden Hills mansion, the home had been sitting on the market for nearly a decade. According to Dirt, the home was finished in 2007, but the original owners were forced to sell when the financial crisis hit them hard.
Jeff and Stacey Feinberg bought the expansive mansion in 2009. Stacey is the daughter of Bob Woolf, a late former sports agent, and she had also been an actress. Jeff, on the other hand, was the former director of a big New York-based hedge fund.
But when the couple divorced just a year later, they put the house on the market, and they both quickly moved out. The house has gone on and off the market in the years since, with numerous price reductions. According to Dirt, the home did go into escrow two times — once in 2016, and another time in 2018 — but both deals ultimately fell through.
How much did Jeffree Star pay for his house?
The home was listed for $19 million when it first hit the market, which was a big jump from the $13 million that the Feinbergs paid for it. But Jeffree ended up paying substantially less for his sprawling digs, and he closed on the house for just under $14.6 million.
The Hidden Hills house sits on nearly three acres of land. It has two attached guest houses in addition to a 5,400 square foot barn that has its own driveway access.
The exterior of the house is designed in a French style, which Jeffree noted in his "Our New DREAM House Tour!" video was exactly what he wanted. In the video, he took Shane Dawson and fiancé Ryland Adams on a 36-minute tour of the home (and, yes, it took that long to bring them around).
The home boasts eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a kitchen with more than $100,000 worth of custom cabinets, a two-story gym, a sauna, a spa, a movie theater, and a huge outdoor kitchen.
Since moving in, Jeffree fully renovated the spa area for his own needs. He discussed the other changes in his March 29 video, "Updated House Tour! Being Single and Quarintined."
He also added a more modern carpeting to the stairs in his entryway and painted the area. He also put up velvet curtains to his front windows. A Louis Vuitton bench also serves as a statement piece beneath his staircase.
The beauty expert updated his bedroom too and he got a custom ten foot wide bed for him and his dogs to sleep in. He also got custom lighting, so the bed lights up in various colors with a remote.
But, his renovations are far from over. Jeffree is also planning on painting his bedroom, and changing much of the lighting.
Though Jeffree and Nathan aren't together, he's not living in the mansion by himself. His assistant, Maddie Taylor, also lives in the home, as well as a full-time security guard.
As for the aforementioned detached 5,400 square foot barn on the property, Jeffree has big plans for that as well. He revealed in the video that he's going to turn it into a "beauty barn," with a hair and nail salon, and it will host his makeup line as well.
Jeffree threw some shade at ex Nathan Schwandt.
When Jeffree announced that he and Nathan had split in January of 2020, he made it seem as though it was a totally amicable breakup. But, in his March 29 video, things have changed.
While giving a tour of his gigantic garage, Jeffree explained that he painted the Aston Martin car that he had once gifted to Nathan. He said that the car was always his, and that he had it painted pink following their split.
He then said that he's been dealing with a lot of heartbreak, but that he wasn't going to say much more about the breakup yet.
"I've been going through it, I really have," Jeffree said while sitting on the Aston Martin. "I haven't told anyone that. I haven't vented or said a word, but it's been rough... Legally, for my protection, I don't really wanna say anything."
While struggling to come up with words, Jeffree's assistant, Maddie chimed in.
"It's sad what you do for people, and what they do in return," she said, hinting at more drama between Nathan and Jeffree.
"It's truly scary sometimes," Jeffree confirmed.
Jeffree didn't say more about the split following Maddie's sharp comment, but it's clear that the beauty vlogger is still reeling from his breakup.
You can watch Jeffree's updated house tour below.
