Jeffree Star Gave Fans an Update on His New House and Post-Split Life

Beauty guru Jeffree Star is truly taking the 2020 "new decade, new me" mantra seriously with his recently purchased home. The vlogger took fans on a tour of his L.A. mansion in January of 2020, just days before he revealed that he and longtime beau Nathan Schwandt had split.

In the months since, Jeffree has renovated his home to reflect his own style, and he's even been spilling the tea on his breakup.