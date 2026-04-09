Are the Rumors True? Is Jenna Bush Hager in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'? Last Halloween, Jenna dressed up as Anna Wintour while her colleague Savannah Guthrie was Miranda Priestly. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 9 2026, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's common knowledge that the trick to a good movie sequel — especially a long-awaited one — is a surprise cameo, emphasis on "surprise." Filmmakers want to create that moment of an audience being filled with delight and shock when they see someone unexpected on screen. See Lindsay Lohan's perfect cameo in 2024's Mean Girls for an example.

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Well, that's precisely the kind of experience The Devil Wears Prada 2 producers were trying to create for the film's viewers. However, the surprise may have been ruined, as word is out that Jenna Bush Hager will have a cameo in the film. Is there any truth to the gossip, or is this all a red herring cooked up by producers in order to hide something else?

Source: MEGA

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Will Jenna Bush Hager be in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see stars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reprise their roles. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci's characters will return as well. However, Today host Jenna wasn't in the original The Devil Wears Prada film, which means her cameo truly could have been a surprise. Unfortunately, that plan seems to have been foiled by none other than news anchor Craig Melvin.

Craig and Jenna were on Today, talking about the highly anticipated sequel when Craig oh-so-casually mentioned, "By the way, you know how [I know] that movie's going to be good? You know how I can tell? JBH is in it." Although he clearly meant to compliment Jenna, it was obvious the host was horrified by Craig's statement. It's worth pointing out that Today couldn't simply edit out the blunder, as the show was live.

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With the secret out, Jenna simply said, "I don't know that you were supposed to drop that bomb." It turns out that Craig had thought the announcement was made, and Jenna's cameo was "common knowledge." Upon learning that he was the one who had just made it common knowledge, he exclaimed, "Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that, JBH." We appreciate his efforts, but cutting things out of other feeds doesn't make them disappear in the age of the internet.

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Craig Melvin kept part of the secret a surprise.

Source: MEGA

Although we can kind of guess the rest of the secret, there is a part of it that Craig didn't explicitly reveal. Yes, we know Jenna will appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but no one has said exactly what her role will be. The obvious assumption is that she'll have a cameo as herself, and there will be a scene in the movie in which a character is featured on Today. However, we suppose it's possible the news personality will have some sort of acting role in the film.

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