'Today' Star Jenna Bush Hager Makes Her Millions in Many Ways — Inside Her Salary

Jenna Bush Hager is one of our favorite faces from Today , as she co-hosts the fourth hour of the hit NBC morning talk show alongside Hoda Kotb. The 38-year-old is a TV personality, magazine journalist, and author, among other things, so it's no surprise that questions are swirling about her salary and net worth. Scroll down for everything we know about Jenna Bush Hager's money!

What is Jenna Bush Hager's salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna has an impressive annual salary of $4 million, which brings her net worth to a whopping $10 million! It's been reported that her fourth-hour co-host, Hoda Kotb, makes an annual salary of $7 million, $3 million more than Jenna, but that could be because she also serves as a co-anchor of the first hour alongside Savannah Guthrie, and she's been in the industry longer than Jenna.

Jenna's career really kicked off in 2009 when she was first hired to work at NBC as a news correspondent and Today contributor after being a teacher's aide at first. Over the years, her role at the morning show has progressed, and fans got have gotten to see her sub in for the earlier hours of the show, as well as for Hoda's former fourth-hour co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford. In April 2019, after 10 years with Today, Jenna officially became Kathie Lee Gifford's permanent replacement.

In addition to Jenna's successes on the TV screen, she's also a successful editor and New York Times best-selling author, which has undoubtedly contributed to her net worth. In November 2012, she was named the editor-at-large of Southern Living Magazine, a role that she still has today.

She's also published a handful of books. In 2007, she wrote Ana's Story: A Journey of Hope. Her second book was one she wrote with her mother in 2008, titled Read All About It!, which was written to encourage children to read.

Again with her mom in 2016, they published Our Great Big Backyard, a picture book written as a tribute to national parks. One year later in 2017, Jenna and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, published Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life, which chronicles their real-life stories about being a Bush.

In late 2019, she and Barbara also published an adorable children's book called Sisters First. Her newest book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, coming out in mid-September, features stories and wisdom her late grandparents shared with her.