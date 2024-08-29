Home > Entertainment Sweet Red Carpet Moment Between 'Beetlejuice 2' Stars Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Goes Viral "Gen X’ers didn’t grow up learning boundaries and limits like Gen Z." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 29 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Beloved Beetlejuice 2 stars Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega seem to have a great relationship with one another — after all, we're sure the multi-generational it girls have plenty to talk about behind the scenes. And now, their sweet connection has taken center stage following a viral red carpet clip.

A small, fleeting moment during their press tour has turned into a major pop culture conversation and a powerful lesson for many women in girlhood and self-assurance. Let's take a look.

Jenna Ortega tells Winona Ryder not to remove her sunglasses.

The adorable and touching moment, captured in a now-viral clip, shows Jenna and Winona being photographed by paparazzi at the Venice International Film Festival. Winona is wearing sunglasses, as she has on multiple stops of their press tour so far, and photographers are yelling at her to remove them for the photos.

However, when she expresses discomfort while starting to take them off, the young star next to her swoops in to save the day. Though Winona's lips are hard to read in the clip, Jenna's words are clear. "No. You don't have to," Jenna tells Winona, who then keeps the glasses on.

It seems small, but viewers have applauded Jenna for her confidence and the way she put Winona — a red carpet veteran — at ease, assuring her that she didn't have to bend to what the paparazzi were telling her to do.

“no, you dont have to” my boyfriend jenna ortega yall shes such a gentleman 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RmkkVLYvx8 — fran 🎧 (@jennaslipfreckl) August 28, 2024

Many have chalked it up to generational differences: "Comforting her and reassuring her that she does not owe the paps anything is such a beautiful exchange between a newer and older generation," one Reddit user said. "I’m glad young people are exercising their boundaries, and also encouraging their older co-stars to do the same."