Jenny Slate Calls ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Star Justin Baldoni a “Narcissist” in Unsealed Texts Ironically, the actors played brother and sister in the 2024 film. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 21 2026, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although the movie surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's contention is called It Ends With Us, the actors have ensured their legal battles never end, at least not for awhile. In December 2024, months after the film they co-starred in premiered, Blake sued Justin for nearly $500 million in damages, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and a coordinated "smear campaign."

Article continues below advertisement

The actors' case is expected to go to trial in May 2026. However, ahead of the legal proceedings, new evidence was revealed that proved Blake allegedly wasn't the only actor on the It Ends With Us set who complained about Justin's behavior. According to court documents, Jenny Slate, who played Justin's sister in It Ends With Us, also had a lot to say about her time with him and proved she's on Blake's side in their contentious battle. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Slate called Justin Baldoni a "fraud" and a "narcissist" in unsealed text messages.

According to docs obtained by E! News, Jenny star texted her team early into the publicity stage of the film that she didn't want to associate herself with Justin nor his business partner for his company, Wayfarer Studios, CEO Jamey Heath.

"i don't want to do anything with Justin, i don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing," Jenny wrote. "And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional." The Bob's Burgers actor also went in on her time with Justin on set, stating that she and Blake had discussed his behavior with the film's studio, Sony. Jenny further shared in her texts that she felt her co-star was a "false ally" and a "narcissist."

Article continues below advertisement

"Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is," she wrote, adding elsewhere, "I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude." "He's the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist," Jenny added. "Lots of lessons learned!"

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively's legal team explained why they shared Jenny Slate's texts about Justin Baldoni.

Jenny's texts coincided with Ange's recorded deposition in September 2025, in which the Sony executive stated she received calls from both Jenny and her manager during filming in May 2023. Giannetti stated she was told that Justin, who also directed It Ends With Us, allegedly made inappropriate comments about Jenny's appearance.

“Jenny Slate told me the director told her she looked ‘hot’ in costume,” she claimed in the docs. “No, I did not think anything from that needed to go to HR. And the majority of Blake's concern—the majority of them were the running of the set, his inexperience, the first AD, the COVID.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Blake's legal team also addressed Jenny's messages about Justin. In a statement shared with E! News, Sigrid McCawley, a member of the Gossip Girl alum's legal team, argued that the evidence included in the docs “shows the concerns of Ms. Lively and others were documented in real-time.”