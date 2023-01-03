Who Is Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife, Sonni Pacheco? Meet the Canadian Model and Artist

Jeremy reportedly met his ex-wife Sonni on the set of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in 2011 and dated for three years before quietly tying the knot in January 2014. At the time, he confirmed his marriage to Capitol File magazine, explaining, "I have tried to protect my family’s privacy, my wife’s privacy. I don’t need her to get hammered with my life."

He added, "Privacy issues are important because I want her to go about her day without being bothered."