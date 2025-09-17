Jerry Greenfield's Net Worth Proves That He'll Be Fine Without Ben & Jerry's The co-founder of the ice-cream juggernaut stood up for what he believed in, resulting in a major shift for the company. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 17 2025, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @HBO

Politics can be the cause of major concern in corporate America. When someone's beliefs don't match the worldview of the company, conflict creeps in. Extremely opposing perspectives can lead to massive change for a company, specially one as successful as Ben & Jerry's. Admired businessman Jerry Greenfield is known for constantly speaking his mind when it comes to pressing matters. The entrepreneur created Ben & Jerry's alongside Ben Cohen in 1978.

In the years since the company was formed, Ben & Jerry's became one of the biggest ice cream brands in the world. The success of the company allowed Jerry to become comfortably wealthy over time. What is Jerry's net worth? Here's what we know about the money generated around the businessman and the legacy he built during his four-decade tenure at Ben & Jerry's.

What is Jerry Greenfield's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jerry Greenfield holds a net worth of $150 million. The amount is impressive for the man who started the company with $8,000 in savings and a $4,000 bank loan. It is evident that Jerry knew how to put whatever money he had to good use. It is estimated that Ben & Jerry's pulls in around $700 million every year. The company sends out a wide variety of ice cream flavors and product variations, which is why the brand has thrived for so long.

Perseverance can go a long way, which is why it only took a decade for Ben & Jerry's to raise their value to an impressive $30 million. The dairy giant knows no boundaries. Ben & Jerry's stands on the shoulders of a major acquisition by Unilever. The consumer goods company knows that any brand must be purchased while the iron is still hot. It cost $326 million for Ben & Jerry's to become a part of their portfolio.

Why did Jerry Greenfield leave Ben & Jerry's?

Nothing lasts forever. After passionately leading Ben & Jerry's for decades, Jerry decided that he no longer wanted to be a part of the company he fought so hard to build. It all comes down to the values the businessman holds close to his heart. According to CNBC, Jerry left the company because Unilever had silenced the company’s ability to speak up on global issues, including the conflict in Gaza.

After 47 years, Jerry has made the difficult decision to step down from the company we built together. I’m sharing his words as he resigns from Ben & Jerry’s. His legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced by @MagnumGlobal #FreeBenAndJerrys pic.twitter.com/EZXGRjs76a — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) September 17, 2025 Source: X/ @YoBenCohen