'The Valley's' Jesse Lally Has Questionable Spending Habits, but What’s His Net Worth?

If ever there was a time for reality TV fans to wonder about someone's net worth, it's now, and it's about Jesse Lally from The Valley. After his soon-to-be ex-wife, Michelle Lally, claims multiple times in Season 2 that Jesse is "broke" and spent all of their money during their marriage, fans really want to know about his finances. And can you blame them, really? It's a major talking point amid their separation and the subsequent drama.

Jesse isn't the only star of The Valley whose finances have come into question, though. He is in good company with co-star Jax Taylor's own ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright, accusing him of being lax with their funds. Maybe it's a Bravo thing, or it's one way for spouses to attack each other on reality television. Whatever the case may be, Jesse Lally's net worth has lots of people asking questions.

What is the net worth of Jesse Lally from 'The Valley'?

Unlike some of his Valley co-stars, Jesse's official net worth is not confirmed. However, according to StyleCaster, it sits at around $500,000. It could be more, considering the way he spends money on the show and the fact that he is a high-end real estate agent. He even once said he was almost on Million Dollar Listing.

Jesse Lally Real estate agent, Reality TV star Net worth: $500,000 Jesse Lally is a real estate agent in Beverly Hills, Calif., where he specializes in luxury real estate. Before that, he was an agent in New York City. He is also one of the main cast members on Bravo's reality show The Valley. Birth date: May 12, 1980 Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Marriages: Michelle Lally (2018) Children: Isabella Lally Education: Norwich University, the University of Massachusetts Lowell

It is entirely possible that Jesse's net worth is much higher than the estimated $500,000. According to his profile for The Beverly Hills Estates, which he works for as a real estate agent, Jesse has sold millions of dollars worth of properties over the years. His profile says that, during his first six months with the firm, he broke records by selling $39.6 million worth of real estate.

Jesse spoke to Us Weekly following his and Michelle's argument on The Valley in which she claims he isn't doing so well financially. "The real estate market slowed down in 2023 and 2024, and we're both really at fault," Jesse told the outlet, as an explanation for some of his and Michelle's finances in the past. "But it's a perfect way for her to deflect."

Jesse Lally has an impressive job.