Jesse McCartney
Has Singer Jesse McCartney's Net Worth Grown in 2021?

Dec. 1 2021, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

Teen idols have a special place in the heart of pop culture lovers and Jesse McCartney is no exception. After stepping into the entertainment world with a role on the daytime drama All My Children, Jesse quickly gained a massive following. And once the star switched gears into music by joining boy bands and eventually venturing out with a solo career, his celebrity only heightened.

These days, Jesse is considered to be at the top of his game. From releasing various studio albums that have performed well on the charts to making appearances throughout Disney teen sitcoms, Jesse has kept up his momentum. So fans naturally have tons of questions about him. For starters, what is Jesse McCartney’s net worth?

Jesse McCartney’s net worth is on the rise.

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Jesse’s net worth sits at $9 million. This number is a combination of Jesse’s work as an actor, singer, songwriter, film score composer, and voice actor. He has contributed to various Disney shows and movie soundtracks, including Hannah Montana and The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement. Since the Disney network is known to bring in major coins, it’s no surprise that Jesse has a pretty sizable net worth.

Jesse McCartney

Actor, Voice Actor, Singer-songwriter, Film Score Composer

Net worth: 9 million

Jesse McCartney is a multi-talented star known for his contributions in the pop, R&B, film, and television lanes.

Birthdate: April 9, 1987

Birth name: Jesse McCartney

Birthplace: Ardsley, N.Y.

Mother: Ginger McCartney

Father: Scott McCartney

Marriages: Katie Peterson (m. 2021)

Education: Ardsley High School

Jesse McCartney will be making history on ‘The Masked Singer’ by singing duets with contestants on the show.

History has officially been made! Folks obsessed with The Masked Singer are in for a real treat. Per Entertainment Weekly, Jesse and other musicians in Group A will be singing duets with the Season 6 finalists.

Jesse — who was a Season 3 finalist, revealed to be the Turtle — appears to be singing with the Bull in a sneak peek clip. And with the song choice being The Script’s “Breakeven,” it’s safe to say that they’ll bring the house down.

Aside from Jesse, the outlet shares that Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton will also be singing a duet with the Skunk. The finalists will also have to sing solo as they compete for a coveted spot in the Season 6 finale.

Fans will also enjoy Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger stepping out from the panel seats. The pair will be showing off their beloved vocals with Group B finalists Queen of Hearts and Banana Split.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

