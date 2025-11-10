Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Hard Launched Their Relationship on Social Media There were rumors about Jessica and Danny's relationships months before they went Instagram official. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 10 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After Jessica Alba and Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez shared some Instagram photos together, seemingly confirming their relationship, their respective fan bases were here for it. But what many want to know is what Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez's relationship timeline is. Before they stepped out together, Jessica had kept a low profile with her private life, and as an up-and-coming actor, Danny hadn't been linked to other celebrities of her caliber.

Article continues below advertisement

There may not be wedding bells chiming any time soon for Jessica and Danny, but in the photos that have been shared of the couple, they seem pretty comfortable with each other. It's possible that they were even seeing each other well before they were first spotted out together. Which was, according to the timeline of their relationship, months before they went Instagram official.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez's relationship timeline began in July 2025.

Per Us Weekly, Jessica and Danny were seen out together for the first time in the summer of 2025. The outlet reported that they were spotted in Los Angeles in July after they reportedly vacationed together in Mexico. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Jessica and Danny had developed a friendship before things turned romantic.

Jessica and Danny were seen in public in September 2025 for his birthday.

In September 2025, People reported that the couple was seen out together holding hands while celebrating Danny's birthday. Around the same time, though, both Jessica and Danny seemed careful not to share any photos of each other on their respective social media accounts. It wasn't until months after they were seen together for the first time that they would actually be on social media together.

Article continues below advertisement

They became Instagram official in November 2025.

In early November 2025, Danny shared Instagram photos from the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala event. In one photo of himself and Jessica, she has her arm around him. In another, he has his arm around her waist. And, just in case anyone needed any other confirmation of the couple's status, Jessica commented on the Instagram post with a heart eye emoji and one with hands doing a heart shape.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez share a bit of an age gap.

It's still not totally clear how serious Jessica and Danny are, despite officially stepping out together as a bona fide couple. Jessica is around 11 to 12 years older than Danny, and they started dating when Jessica was 44 and Danny was 32. It could be that they were unsure how serious they might be and didn't want to go public before they knew their fling was more of a long-term relationship.