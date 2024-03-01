Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Jessica Vestal Teases Relationship With Fellow Cast Member "I had another strong connection," Jess revealed. "You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I'm not saying any names." By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 1 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Although she doesn't find love in the Love Is Blind pods, Season 6 contestant Jessica Vestal isn't ready to abandon her quest for true love altogether. Surprisingly, her perfect guy might have been right under her nose all this time — a fact overlooked not only by her but also by numerous fans of the Netflix reality show.

Want to know more? In late February 2024, Jessica suggested that she's romantically involved with another Season 6 contestant, with speculation pointing to Ariel Gomerez. Dive into the details to learn more about Jessica's thoughts on her current romantic journey and why fans believe Ariel could be the one.

Source: Netflix

So, are 'Love Is Blind' stars Jessica Vestal and Ariel Gomerez dating?

During the Feb. 29, 2024, episode of Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, the single mom disclosed that she's exploring a connection with someone from her season. However, she's not yet ready to reveal the person's identity as she's "still trying to sort certain things out right now."

Now, while Jessica won't divulge the specifics of her romance, she suggested that keen viewers might be able to piece it together while watching the series: "I had another strong connection," Jessica said. "You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I'm not saying any names."

Furthermore, Jessica provided clues about her potential lover: "I have a very specific type, actually, extremely tall — at least 6'2 because most of my exes are 6'4 [or] 6'5," she noted. "Beard, always a beard, [and] I'd prefer tattoos — like a sleeve — but if they don't have that, I might be okay with tall, dark, and handsome."

Now, considering all this, many fans speculate that Jess is referring to Ariel Gomerez. According to well-known TikTok user @storytimewithrikkii, the 29-year-old executive assistant formed a strong bond with Ariel while in the pods.

The TikToker, citing insights from Reality Ashley, shared that Ariel found himself entangled in a love triangle involving Jess and Jimmy Presnell. Allegedly, Ariel hesitated to rush into an engagement without first meeting Jessica's daughter and gaining her approval — a gesture deemed sweeter and more considerate than Jimmy's actions.

Regrettably, the show fails to showcase Jess and Ariel's relationship adequately. Instead, the producers portray Jess as fixated solely on Jimmy throughout, obscuring her connection with Ariel.