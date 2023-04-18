Home > Television > Reality TV > Street Outlaws Source: Instagram/@inkedjessy_ifbbpro 'Street Outlaws' Newcomer Jessica Heath Is an Experienced Street Racer Already Jessica Heath is a new addition to the 'Street Outlaws' universe, but she is not new to street racing. What do we know about Jessica? By Joseph Allen Apr. 18 2023, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Even though there are a few consistent players from season to season, Street Outlaws is known for changing up its cast as it shifts location. While the current season of the show has a few regulars, including Kye Kelley, Lizzy Musi, and JJ Da Boss, among others, it's also introduced us to Team Insane (who are new to regular viewers of the show).

Among Team Insane's many interesting members is Jessica Heath — a street racer and bodybuilder who has quickly made an impression on fans of the show. Now, many want to know more about Jessica and where she comes from.

Who is Jessica Heath on 'Street Outlaws?'

Jessica Heath is both a street racer and bodybuilder, and she's appearing on Street Outlaws alongside her husband Issa. Issa is also a bodybuilder, and both of them seem to be quite passionate about fitness. She drives a blue Chevy and races for Team Insane.

Team Insane is currently near the bottom of the leaderboard, but she's nonetheless managed to make a substantial impression on viewers in part due to her decision to arm wrestle for lane placement during a recent race. First, she arm wrestled with NOLA team member Kye Kelley, and when she ultimately lost, they decided to flip a coin for race placement instead.

Jessica and her husband seem to be very in love.

If her Instagram is to be believed, Jessica and her husband are very much in love and frequently pose together at the gym and at home. In fact, some of her posts are even a bit racy.

More recently, she has spent time promoting her appearances on Street Outlaws and encouraging fans to keep watching. It's unclear whether she'll be on the show in future seasons, and part of that likely depends on how popular she is with fans during this season.

Team Insane is one of several new teams coming to 'Street Outlaws.'

Jessica's Team Insane is just one of the new teams that have joined the Street Outlaws crew this season. The other new teams are 252 Outlaws and Trailer Park Mafia. Jessica is certainly a new face to those who are familiar with Street Outlaws, but her recent appearance likely isn't the last that fans of the show will see of her this season.