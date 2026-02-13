Distractify
What To Know About Jessica's Political Beliefs in Season 10 of 'Love Is Blind'

Jessica says early on that politics are extremely important to her.

Updated Feb. 13 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET

Jessica in Love Is Blind Season 10 Has Strong Political Views
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 10 of Love Is Blind.

Since Season 10 of Love Is Blind was filmed in Ohio, a state that voted red in the 2024 presidential election, the question of politics may be more important than ever for the cast members. One of the singles who enters the pods ready for love is Jessica, who was married once before and is ready for love again.

But, because Jessica mentions politics in the pods, unprompted, some fans are curious about what that means for her political views. She doesn't share other details about her personal beliefs in the first batch of episodes, but as with any season, the topic of politics and human rights is important.

So, when it comes to Jessica, where does she lean politically?

Jessica from Love Is Blind at a RuPaul’s Drag Race event.
What are Jessica's political views in Season 10 of 'Love Is Blind'?

Jessica leaves the pods engaged to Chris. Although they might have possibly differing political views, the first batch of episodes doesn't delve too deeply into what Jessica believes.

On Instagram, though, Jessica follows a number of accounts that are in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In one post, Jessica also showed that she participated in a doctor-led Black Lives Matter protest.

She also follows an account called Trans in Trumpland, an account dedicated to a docuseries about transgender individuals living in a Donald Trump-run America.

In July 2022, Jessica posted about reproductive rights for women and added the hashtag #abortionishealthcare. Although Jessica has not shared publicly who she voted for in the 2024 election or which political party she is affiliated with, she does appear to lean toward the Democratic side of things.

On a Reddit thread about Season 10, some viewers questioned Jessica's political beliefs.

"Assuming left given her occupation of being an internal MD, or at least I'd hope," one fan commented.

Another fan added, "Super vague but im assuming left wing just based on the vibes."

Jessica's job on 'Love is Blind' might be a clue about her politics too.

Outside of Love Is Blind, Jessica is an infectious disease physician. That means, according to the Cleveland Clinic, that a big part of her job is to identify and treat sometimes rare and contagious diseases in patients. In 2020, Trump shared less importance when he said that, for Americans, the risk of contracting COVID-19 was "very, very low."

He has also been historically cavalier about the virus as a whole. And, when he took office for his second term, he supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new vaccine schedule for children that, according to the American Public Health Association, put children at higher risk for serious illnesses.

Since Love Is Blind's Jessica's job is about fighting diseases and properly diagnosing patients, it does appear to be in opposition to what the Trump Administration supports.

Even though Jessica hasn't said as much to clarify her political beliefs, her history with social media and the little she has been open about point to politics that do not align with Trump or Republicans in general.

