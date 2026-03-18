'Life Below Zero' Star Jessie Holmes's Net Worth Snowballed After the Show Jessie won the 2025 and 2026 Iditarod races. By Risa Weber Published March 18 2026, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jessieholmes_teamcantstop

Reality TV star Jessie Holmes is known for his appearances on Life Below Zero, a show documenting the lives of people living in remote areas in Alaska. When Jessie first moved to Alaska in 2004, he discovered his love of running dogs alongside the Yukon River.

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That passion led him to compete in the Iditarod, a grueling 1,000-mile sled dog race that passes through all types of beautiful but difficult terrain across Alaska, from Anchorage to Nome. Jessie competed in "The Last Great Race on Earth" seven times before winning in 2025. He kept the streak going and won again in 2026.

Source: Facebook / @jessieholmeslifebelowzero / @lifebelowzero

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What is Jessie Holmes's net worth?

Jessie Holmes's exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed, but The Richest reported in 2022 that Jessie had a net worth of $500,000 from Life Below Zero appearances and winnings from various dog-sled races. In 2021, Distractify reported that Life Below Zero stars can make $4,500 an episode or about $200,000 a year working on the show. After adding Jessie's earnings from his 2025 and 2026 Iditarod wins, his estimated net worth is $647,200.

Jessie Holmes Veteran Iditarod Musher, 'Life Below Zero' Star Net worth: $647,200 Jessie Holmes appeared on National Geographic's reality show Life Below Zero for eight years, from 2015 to 2023. He competed in the Iditarod sled dog race for seven years before winning in both 2025 and 2026.

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How much did Jessie Holmes win in the Iditarod?

Jessie won $57,000 for winning the Iditarod in 2025, according to the New York Times. His winnings for the 2026 race jumped dramatically due to contributions from the Norwegian billionaire Kjell Rokke, per CBS. Jessie pocketed about $80,000 for the big win, and also won every additional special award on the trail, which added $5,500 in cash and $4,500 in gold nuggets to his winnings, per the Iditarod website.

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Jessie Holmes is the first repeat winner of the Iditarod in a decade.

According to Alaska Public Media, Jessie is the sixth musher to win the race in consecutive years and on different courses since it began in 1973. After passing the finish line, Jessie said, "Dogs first, man, dogs first ... They deserve all the glory." He gave his dogs ribeye steaks as a reward after he spoke with the media.

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Jessie told Iditarod Insider, "I invest back into the dogs constantly with rest and food, and it perpetuates power, which perpetuates speed ... If you ain’t got power, you ain’t got speed, and you aren’t going to be able to race."

Jessie has already set his mind on next year's race. He said that he's pushing for a repeat win in 2027. "We're going to be shooting to break that southern route record, because that's our favorite route. We can't wait," he said.

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Who is Jessie Holmes?

Jessie was born and raised in Odenville, Ala. He left the state at 18 and worked in Montana as a carpenter for three years. In 2004, he moved to Alaska and started running dogs along the Yukon River. Jessie is passionate about dog-sledding, hunting, and fishing. Before his appearance on Life Below Zero, he had to work on houses, do yardwork, or other odd jobs to make ends meet. However, being on the show allowed him to make an income while doing what he loves.