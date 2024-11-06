Home > Television > Reality TV > Basketball Wives Did Jim Jones Really Marry 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Brooke Bailey? The rapper split from his girlfriend of 20 years, Chrissy Lampkin, in September 2024. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 6 2024, 2:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are rumors that rapper Jim Jones may not be as marriage-phobic as it seems. Jim famously got proposed to by his longtime girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin in 2011, while the couple was starring on the reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York.

However, the couple never tied the knot, and shocked fans when they announced their split in September 2024 after 20 years together. Now, there are reports that Jim is not only dating again but secretly married. Is it true?

Did Jim Jones really marry 'Basketball Wives LA' star Brooke Bailey?

On September 20, Chrissy shared a cryptic message on Instagram, seemingly alluding to her breakup from Jim. "You and I both know you will never find someone like me. Good luck trying, though. I’ll have you replaced by tomorrow," she wrote.

However, nearly two months later, rumors are swirling on X (formerly Twitter) that it is Jim that has done the replacing, and not only that, he supposedly married Basketball Wives LA star Brooke Bailey. "I need someone to confirm the Jim Jones and Chrissy fiasco Bc if he went and married someone else other than Chrissy Lord this app gone go up in FLAMES," one tweet read.

Jim Jones married Brooke Bailey?!! What am I reading pic.twitter.com/UH23eGZt0q — $#@mR🦄😮k@y (@ShamRUOkay) November 5, 2024

Another added, "Now what's this I hear about Brooke Bailey ALLEGEDLY being married to Jim Jones after Chrissy Lampkin spent over 20 years with Jim and she went on national TV for 3 seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York and begged him to marry her, even proposing to him herself?" However, many pointed to a comment that Jim left under on of Chrissy's recent Halloween posts to disprove the rumors.

On Oct 31, Chrissy dressed up as a tiger and captioned her post, "She's a tiger. She belong to me," referencing the movie Scarface. Jim commented under the photo "Grrr" and "I'm Tony." Neither Jim nor Brooke have confirmed a marriage took place.

Chrissy proposed to Jim in 2011 but the couple never got married.

After six years of dating, Chrissy got tired of waiting and proposed to Jim on Season 1, Episode 6 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, even getting Jim a diamond band. "It's taken me a long time to figure out exactly what I wanted to do with my life. I want to spend it with you," Chrissy tells Jim. "Will you marry me?"

Jim returned the favor in Season 2, Episode 7 when he proposed to Chrissy after refusing to set a wedding date. "I'm going to show you how f--king crazy I am," he says before pulling out a huge diamond ring. "I got that information for you. Do you want to marry me?"

Despite two proposals, the couple never officially got married and after 18 years together Chrissy revealed that she no longer wanted to walk down the aisle. "You want me to be this loving, sexual, crazy, cook, this, that, and the other. But you come home and you’re mean and you’re cold and you’re distant,” Chrissy told Jim on the show in 2022. "And yes, you put me through a lot. But at some point, it has to stop."