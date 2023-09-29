Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Jimmy Kimmel's Aunt Chippy Joins 'The Golden Bachelor' for a Good Time One of the contestants on 'The Golden Bachelor' is Jimmy Kimmel's Aunt Chippy! Read on to learn more, including how far she gets on the dating show. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 28 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelor. During the premiere of The Golden Bachelor, leading man Gerry Turner encounters a one-of-a-kind woman: Concetta Potenza, aka Aunt Chippy. For those unaware, she has a famous relative who seemingly pulled some strings to get her on the show — who is it? It's none other than late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Read on to learn more about Aunt Chippy, and stick around to find out how long she lasts on the dating show!

Let's meet Jimmy Kimmel's Aunt Chippy from 'The Golden Bachelor.'

Aunt Chippy was born on Aug. 22, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y. There's little to no information about her upbringing, but she married NYPD police officer Frank Potenza and later relocated to Las Vegas. The couple, who had three kids together, divorced in the mid-'90s after 28 years of marriage but remained very close friends until Frank's death in 2011.

Uncle Frank was a regular on-camera talent for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Aunt Chippy joined a little later. While on the show, they teamed up for a series of tasks ranging from self-defense lessons to dairy farming.

Over the years, Jimmy has pulled countless pranks on his Aunt Chippy. From hiring a crew of people to paint her house bright orange to scaring the hell out of her repeatedly on her 80th birthday, it seems Aunt Chippy is the late-night talk show host's main target on the show. Nevertheless, Aunt Chippy got Jimmy back a few times.

Aunt Chippy is on 'The Golden Bachelor' for a good time, not a long time.

Aunt Chippy made her presence known nearly halfway through the first episode of The Golden Bachelor, telling Gerry he must be "the unluckiest man alive." She told Gerry she wanted to meet him, and luckily, her nephew got her on the show. Gerry asked who her nephew was, and she dropped the comedian's name.

They had a good laugh together before Aunt Chippy made her way into the mansion, where she jokingly told the other ladies she was "in the wrong place." Unfortunately, she didn't have much screen time because, at some point, she fell asleep — can you blame her? It was really late! Gerry even said it was the latest he's been up in his entire life.

