'American Idol’s Jimmy Levy Stuns With 250-Pound Weight Loss Transformation "I am now the healthiest that I’ve ever been." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 12 2026, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jimmylevy

Miami-based singer Jimmy Levy is turning heads on social media, and not for his music this time. Instead, he's drawing attention for a dramatic weight loss transformation that left him nearly unrecognizable. In fact, when Jimmy traveled in June 2026, TSA agents couldn’t match him to his passport photo because of how much his appearance had changed.

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In case you forgot, Jimmy appeared on Season 18 of American Idol in 2020. While he earned a Golden Ticket and advanced to Hollywood Week, it was then that he got cut. Since then, however, he has continued releasing music and focusing on improving his health. Part of that journey includes shedding a significant amount of weight. Here's a closer look at Jimmy Levy's weight loss journey.

Inside former 'American Idol' contestant Jimmy Levy's weight loss journey.

Jimmy Levy has lost a ton of weight over the last few years and he’s sharing (and showing) just how much on social media. In an Instagram video shared on May 21, 2026, he revealed that two years prior, in 2024, he weighed 420 pounds. But now, he’s slimmed down so much he’s almost unrecognizable after losing 250 pounds.

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He explained that he lost the weight “in a natural and healthy way with diet and exercise.” In addition, he said he has learned how to love himself again after going through eating disorders and body dysmorphia, adding that he believes he has finally healed on the inside and is ready to continue working on the outside. While Jimmy has lost a lot of weight, he does have a lot of excess skin from the transformation and says he is undergoing surgery to have it removed.

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In his post, he also wrote, “This is one of the most important videos that I’ve made. Something that most men don’t share often. Thank you Jesus for helping me defeat years of bulimia, anorexia nervosa, EDNOS, body dysmorphia and more.” He further explained, “I am now the healthiest that I’ve ever been.” He also called out Magic Surgeon and Top Aesthetics for “helping change my life forever,” and said he’s super excited to be sharing this journey with everyone.

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Jimmy Levy’s 250 pound weight loss caused confusion at the airport.

With shedding 250 pounds comes a lot of confidence, but it can also cause some confusion, as Jimmy experienced when he attempted to go through TSA and the system flagged him as unrecognizable. In another video shared in early June 2026, Jimmy filmed himself going through TSA as the agent tried to confirm his identity. He shared in the video, “They didn’t recognize me on my passport.” The TSA agent can then be heard saying, “Not at all,” adding, “the machine don’t even recognize you.”