Your Eyes Aren't Deceiving You! WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Plays Dhruv on 'Big Sky'
Dec. 10 2021, Published 9:49 a.m. ET
Jag (Vinny Chhibber) and his beefy companion, Dhruv (Yuvraj Dhesi, aka Jinder Mahal), made headway to Helena, Mont., in Season 2, Episode 6 of Big Sky, a mere few seconds after resident baddies Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Donno (Ryan O'Nan) stabbed Smiley (Michael Karan Tomsu).
Ren also made a crass comment concerning Smiley's expired snacks, but that's a story for another day. So, what have Jag and Dhruv been up to since then? Who's playing Dhruv's character?
Yuvraj Dhesi (aka Jinder Mahal) made his debut on 'Big Sky' in Season 2, Episode 6.
A beefcake of a man with a truly menacing appearance, Dhruv first appeared in Season 2, Episode 6 of Big Sky — and he has been busy ensuring that no jokester will get to escape Ren and Donno's wrath ever since.
As lifestyle criminals, Ren and Donno first made it to the not-so-peaceful small town of Helena a few episodes ago. Hellbent on tracking down the drugs and money they were owed, they kicked off their stay by torturing Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green).
Ren's slightly wiser brother, Jag, and his companion, Dhruv, have been brought in as reinforcement, ultra-baddies with the extra muscle power and fearsome mien.
Big Sky marks Yuvraj Dhesi's first appearance on a scripted TV show. Preparing for Dhruv's role was likely smooth sailing for the WWE Champion, who has had plenty of practice beating his opponents to a pulp since first joining WWE in 2010.
Despite the rocky beginnings — Yuvraj was released from WWE after just four years in 2014 — he managed to build an incredibly successful career as a pro wrestler and entertainer. Big Sky is bound to grant him further opportunities to let his already existing talents shine and prove that he indeed has a striking presence. Some Big Sky fans have already fallen for his Javier Bardem-esque charm.
Others continue to grapple with the sense of surprise triggered by the otherwise genius casting decision.
"Did I just see Jinder Mahal on Big Sky!?" tweeted @dereksnelling.
"Jinder Mahal is on Big Sky?! #DontHinderJinder" tweeted @mfuery38.
'Big Sky' marks Yuvraj's foray into the world of acting.
A wrestling legend, Yuvraj rose to the top of the WWE in the past few years. He had to take a two-year break from pro wrestling after his release in 2014, but he came back with a vengeance in 2016. He beat Randy Orton to the title of the WWE Champion in April 2017. He became WWE U.S. Champion in 2018. The brand new role on Big Sky marks his foray into acting.
He briefly addressed the exciting development on Twitter on Nov. 17, 2021. "The Maharaja has joined the cast of Big Sky Season 2 as Dhruv," he tweeted.
Catch new episodes of Big Sky every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.