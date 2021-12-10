Your Eyes Aren't Deceiving You! WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Plays Dhruv on 'Big Sky'

Ren's slightly wiser brother, Jag, and his companion, Dhruv, have been brought in as reinforcement, ultra-baddies with the extra muscle power and fearsome mien.

Big Sky marks Yuvraj Dhesi's first appearance on a scripted TV show. Preparing for Dhruv's role was likely smooth sailing for the WWE Champion, who has had plenty of practice beating his opponents to a pulp since first joining WWE in 2010.