Jinger Duggar Has Announced Her Own Coffee Blend — and Redditors Are Not Here for It

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Nov. 1, 2022, Jinger explained to her subscribers that she was flying to Bend, Ore., sans her kids and husband for a "little surprise" she's been working on. Viewers were soon informed that Jinger had teamed up with Matchbox Coffee in order to develop her own blend.

After going through a tasting and blending process, she came up with "Jinger's Blend" — a combination of Guatemala (two parts), Brazil (two parts), and Colombia (one part) coffees. The website describes it as a "medium roast with cocoa and toffee notes."