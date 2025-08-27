Fans Want to Know Who Joe Alwyn Is Dating Following Taylor Swift's Engagement The actor began trending following news of the pop star's engagement. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 27 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are wondering who actor Joe Alwyn is dating following the news that his former girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce. Joe and Taylor dated for six years before breaking up in 2023.

Joe and Taylor began dating after meeting at the Met Gala back in 2016, according to Daily Mail. The pop star wrote a reported 32 songs about her then-beau, including one of her most popular songs, "Paper Rings." After the news of his exes' engagement, Joe began trending on social media. So, who is he dating?

Source: Mega

Who is Joe Alwyn dating?

It is unclear who the English actor is dating, as one of the reasons for his split with Taylor was her massive fame and the lack of privacy it left the couple, per People. "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," said an insider to the outlet, adding that in the end, the two creatives "weren't the right fit for one another."

When asked if he wanted to "move on" from the fascination people have about his relationship with Taylor, Joe told The Guardian in 2025 that he had moved on from his relationship with the "Love Story" singer. “That’s something for other people to do," he added. "We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life." Since the breakup, Joe has been private about his personal life. However, he was rumored to be dating his co-star in The Brutalist, Emma Laird, per Parade.

April 8, 2022



Emma shared a post on Instagram that featured pictures from behind the scenes of the film's production in Hungary, and one particular photograph had folks wondering is she and Joe were dating. The post was captioned, "Moments in March❤️🎥," and there was a picture of Joe on a scooter. Of course, fans speculated about the two actors dating, but nothing has been confirmed and there is no indication that they are a couple.

During his relationship with Taylor, Joe was asked if he felt the attention their relationship received would overshadow his career, and he replied that he "tried just to focus on controlling" what he could control. He added that he also tried to focus on "meaningful" things, such as his family, friends, and his work.

"So, noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it," he said. "If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f--ked."