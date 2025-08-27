Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Fans Want to Know Who Joe Alwyn Is Dating Following Taylor Swift's Engagement

The actor began trending following news of the pop star's engagement.

By

Published Aug. 27 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET

Is Joe Alwyn Dating Anyone?
Source: Mega

Fans are wondering who actor Joe Alwyn is dating following the news that his former girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce. Joe and Taylor dated for six years before breaking up in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe and Taylor began dating after meeting at the Met Gala back in 2016, according to Daily Mail. The pop star wrote a reported 32 songs about her then-beau, including one of her most popular songs, "Paper Rings." After the news of his exes' engagement, Joe began trending on social media. So, who is he dating?

Joe Alwyn on the Red Carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Who is Joe Alwyn dating?

It is unclear who the English actor is dating, as one of the reasons for his split with Taylor was her massive fame and the lack of privacy it left the couple, per People.

"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," said an insider to the outlet, adding that in the end, the two creatives "weren't the right fit for one another."

When asked if he wanted to "move on" from the fascination people have about his relationship with Taylor, Joe told The Guardian in 2025 that he had moved on from his relationship with the "Love Story" singer.

“That’s something for other people to do," he added. "We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life."

Since the breakup, Joe has been private about his personal life. However, he was rumored to be dating his co-star in The Brutalist, Emma Laird, per Parade.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma shared a post on Instagram that featured pictures from behind the scenes of the film's production in Hungary, and one particular photograph had folks wondering is she and Joe were dating. The post was captioned, "Moments in March❤️🎥," and there was a picture of Joe on a scooter. Of course, fans speculated about the two actors dating, but nothing has been confirmed and there is no indication that they are a couple.

Article continues below advertisement

During his relationship with Taylor, Joe was asked if he felt the attention their relationship received would overshadow his career, and he replied that he "tried just to focus on controlling" what he could control. He added that he also tried to focus on "meaningful" things, such as his family, friends, and his work.

Article continues below advertisement

"So, noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it," he said. "If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f--ked."

"I have great family and friends and real things in my life," he continued. "Those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground. So I don’t know how else to say it, it’s… just in a different room."

Joe's movie The Brutalist is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Joe Alwyn's Dating History — His Taylor Swift Era and Beyond

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have Already Been Engaged for a Few Weeks

Donald Trump Reacts to Taylor Swift's Engagement in the Middle of a Cabinet Meeting

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.