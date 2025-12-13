We Could Watch Joe Jonas Parallel Park All Day, Because Apparently That's How Long It Takes Thank God the Jonas Brother is a talented singer. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 12 2025, 8:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@neha.nas

It's time to file Joe Jonas trying to parallel park under "Celebrities, They're Just Like Us." When it comes to driving, few things are more difficult than parallel parking. Some states don't even bother including it on the behind-the-wheel driver’s license test. If you live in Maryland, Florida, California, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ohio (sometimes), South Dakota, Virginia, and Wyoming, you're gonna have to learn on your own.

Hopefully, you read those states in the style of Wacko from the Animaniacs, but we digress. This brings us to Joe Jonas, who was recently caught on video attempting to parallel park for several minutes. While the Jonas brothers are from Arizona, they grew up in New Jersey, where parallel parking is definitely a must-do in order to get a license. Why, pray tell, did it take Joe so long to squeeze into a parking spot? God can only give us so many talents.

Joe Jonas is bad at parallel parking. Take a number, Joe!

A nod to the Jonas Brothers' cover of Busted's "Year 3000" was made over a TikTok of Joe's valiant attempt at parallel parking in New York City. Thankfully, Neha Nas had their phone in hand, which recorded the painful experience for all the world to see, appreciate, and commiserate with.

Over video of Joe trying to park what appears to be a Mercedes G-Class SUV, Neha wrote, "I love New York because I've been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last seven minutes." In Joe's defense, it's harder to park an SUV than a car. Also, that's the only defense of this situation we can think of.

Someone could argue that living in New York City means less driving, which in turn means less practice. And while that might be true for most, Joe apparently purchased his NYC pad in May 2024, per the New York Post. Are we to understand that in less than two years, Joe has forgotten how to drive and park? Not likely!

As of this writing, there are more than 18,000 comments on the Joe Jonas parallel parking fiasco. One person pointed out the worst part of parallel parking is not the deed itself, but rather the withering stares from amused witnesses. The shame is often too much to bear.