Joe Jonas' Heavenly Face Made an Appearance in 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2

“Are the other brothers gonna be involved in Zion’s Landing?," Amber Gemstone (Cassidy Freeman) asks the Camp Rock star.

“Nah, you know what? All love for the Jo Bros, but sometimes, you just gotta go solo," Joe sassily replies (maybe referencing Nick's attempt at going solo?). Joe's comeback to acting is a rather snarky one.

"This is just a special opportunity. I've always wanted to be a hotelier ever since I was a little kid," Joe goes on, his blasé attitude being purposely grating. "My brothers are always giving me s--t, saying it's a whack idea and this and that."