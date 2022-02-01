Hoda Kotb's Former Fiancé Joel Schiffman Was Married Before — Who Was His First Wife?

On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Hoda Kotb announced that she and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, have parted ways after eight years of dating. The broadcaster, TV personality, and author shared the news during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Hoda and Joel started dating in the summer of 2013, having first met at a book signing. They share two daughters, 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine. What's there to know about Joel's personal life? Was he married before?