Hoda Kotb's Former Fiancé Joel Schiffman Was Married Before — Who Was His First Wife?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 1 2022, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Hoda Kotb announced that she and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, have parted ways after eight years of dating. The broadcaster, TV personality, and author shared the news during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.
Hoda and Joel started dating in the summer of 2013, having first met at a book signing. They share two daughters, 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine. What's there to know about Joel's personal life? Was he married before?
Joel Schiffman was married before.
Born in March 1958, Joel attended the University of California and the University of Pennsylvania before forging a successful career as a businessman and financial executive.
A certified investment management analyst, he served as the senior vice president of companies like Kidder, Peabody and Co., Reed Conner and Birdwell, and Janus Henderson Investors. A private person, he hardly ever shares details about his life (and first wife) with the media.
Joel shares a daughter, Kyle, with his first wife. Kyle was born in 1994.
Details about Joel's first wife are hard to come across, however. Their wedding date is unknown. Likewise, it's uncertain when they opted for divorce.
Joel and Hoda adopted Haley Joy in 2017, and then adopted Hope Catherine in 2019.
Joel and Hoda moved in together in October 2016, purchasing a luxury apartment in New York. They used to share a second home in Long Island. They became engaged in November 2019, and they were originally planning on getting married in November 2020.
As Hoda said in a July 2021 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, they wanted to make sure that everyone could travel to their wedding. "We’re just trying to make sure that everyone can travel. That’s really what we want to do."
Why did Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman break up?
As Hoda said on the Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, they ended the relationship on good terms.
"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," Hoda said. "So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."