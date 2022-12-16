'I Believe in Santa' Stars John Ducey and Christina Moore Are Married IRL

Here’s a new Christmas movie to add to your holiday movie list: Netflix’s I Believe in Santa. The rom-com stars Christina Moore and John Ducey, who play Lisa and Tom respectively.

Per the streaming service's summary, Lisa and Tom have been dating for five months and everything is going great — that is until Lisa learns that Tom is obsessed with her least favorite holiday (Christmas!). Will Lisa be able to give Christmas a second chance? You'll just have to watch to find out!