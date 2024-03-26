Home > Television John Holiday and Rio Souma Met on The Voice and Married Two Years Later “I’m a friendly person, so I was friends with everybody. There’s not a single person that I didn’t like," John said. By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @johnholidaylive

You don’t expect to find love on reality television shows. Well, actual love. You can absolutely expect to find people pretending to be in love on reality television, those people just don’t tend to fall in love once the show wraps.

You really shouldn’t expect to find love on singing competition reality television shows. But sometimes proximity alone leads to long term love and nearly four years since meeting, two singers from The Voice, John Holiday and Rio Souma, both from Season 19, both on John Legend's team, are now legally, blissfully wed.

Two former contestants from season 19 of The Voice married each other in 2022.

On the Mar. 25, 2024 episode of The Voice, coach John Legend revealed two of his former picks met on the show, fell in love and had gotten married. John Holiday and Rio Souma, two singers on John’s team in season 19, had found love and married each other. This was verified on John Holiday's Instagram in July 2022.

In a Jan. 7, 2021 profile with the Green Bay Press Gazette, John spoke about his time on the successful NBC reality show. When asked about who he befriended from the show, he played if off diplomatically. “I’m a friendly person, so I was friends with everybody. There’s not a single person that I didn’t like."

There wasn't a mention of Rio specifically, but he did have glowing words for his coach John Legend. “I think John Legend is an incredible human being. He’s a phenomenal writer. He’s a great singer, and I really did have a connection with him. I’m grateful for his belief in me, and I’m thankful that he pushed me to do some things that I perhaps I would not have ever done.” Maybe one of those things he would not have ever done without John Legend is start a relationship with Rio.

In an Aug. 1, 2022 interview with OutSmart Magazine, John spoke about his very new marriage and role in the LGBTQ community. “I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community, as I feel that one of the things that I try to do in my work is to include everyone. I try to represent all the communities of which I am a member. There are so many challenges that we have in our community, unfortunately," he stated.

John continued, "I hope that in my lifetime, I see the eradication of hatred toward our community. I hope that my music and my life have created a conduit in which we can create conversation. I hope that I have been an example of what love looks like, and what walking in your true, authentic self looks like.”