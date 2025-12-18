You'll Never Guess What Is Going on With John Travolta and Riley Keough A lawsuit claims Benjamin Travolta is not Kelly Preston's biological son. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 18 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor John Travolta is no stranger to heartbreak and difficult times. In January 2009, his 16-year-old son Jett Travolta died of a seizure, per ABC News. Travolta, his wife Kelly Preston, and their two children were at their vacation home on Grand Bahama Island when the incident occurred. According to The Guardian, their nanny was the first to alert the couple that something was wrong. Travolta performed CPR on Jett, who suffered from a seizure disorder.

Nearly two years after Jett's tragic passing, Travolta and Preston welcomed a second son. Benjamin Travolta was born Nov. 23, 2010, according to People, who spoke with the happy couple. "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose," said Travolta. Sadly, more tragedy struck when Preston died of breast cancer a decade later. Now, a controversy involving Travolta and actor Riley Keough has sprung up, and Benjamin is at the center of it. Here's what we know.



John Travolta and Riley Keough are involved in a strange controversy.

In case you didn't know, Keough is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and, of course, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley. While her lineage and talent are certainly worth talking about, Keough is in the news for another reason. According to a bombshell report from TMZ, Keough allegedly donated eggs to John and Kelly, which resulted in Benjamin Travolta's birth.

These allegations were buried in a lawsuit filed by Priscilla Presley's former business partner, Brigitte Kruse. Priscilla is Keough's grandmother. Kruse is suing Priscilla's son, Navarone Garcia, for breach of contract. She also claims Keough donated eggs to John and Kelly, and that the couple used those eggs to conceive Benjamin.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that Lisa Marie previously donated her eggs to the couple, but when they wanted to have a child following Jett's death, John and Kelly didn't want "eggs with heroin" in them. Lisa Marie struggled with addiction, which she discussed in her posthumous memoir, though she was never a heroin user. Kruse claims Riley was given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 and $20,000 for her eggs.

There is some interesting evidence in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit includes evidence that certainly points to something. A note written by an unnamed person on stationery from a Sheraton hotel reads, "old Jaguar 1990s ish," "CA fertility partners," "Ben Travolta," "2011-2013 deaths," "Dr. Mars (deceased)," "Anita nurse," and "Kelly Preston carried baby." There is also a screenshot of a text exchange wherein Ben is referred to as Priscilla's "beautiful great-grandson."