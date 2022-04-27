In addition to her testimony about Depp passing out on an island, Roberts also testified that she had once witnessed a fight where Heard was "clawing" at Depp. Roberts said that Heard “started to grab at him at his shirt,” and was “viciously trying to pull him back in the house." Roberts said that she was between them, and said that she was getting worried about what would happen to Depp, and therefore decided to remove him from the situation.