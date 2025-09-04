‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Star Johnny Link Has the Cutest IRL Romance With His Fiancé The Netflix star has been engaged to his longtime partner, Matthew Davies, since 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 4 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Arrieta Photography

If you're as obsessed with Netflix's My Life with the Walter Boys as we are, you've likely seen Johnny Link's rise to fame. The Illinois-born actor made waves in 2023 when fans first saw him as Will Walter during the series' inaugural season.

In My Life with the Walter Boys, Johnny's character has taken viewers along for the ride as they've watched his relationship with Hayley Young (Zoë Soul) blossom before our eyes. Unfortunately, the actors didn't take their love story off-camera. However, Johnny's real-life romance is equally adorable and intriguing. So, who is the streaming star dating? Let's take a look!

Who is Johnny Link dating?

During My Life with the Walter Boys, one of Will's most talked-about moments was when he and Hayley married in the Season 1 finale. The finale showed Will's family being concerned about how quickly they got married, with some thinking they moved too fast. Johnny seemingly doesn't have those issues in reality, as he is taking his time to plan a wedding with his fiancé, Matthew Davies.

According to his Instagram bio, Matthew is an actor and artist. The couple announced their engagement in December 2022 with several photos of them with their dog. "Oh, yeah, by the way..." Matthew captioned the post, tagging Johnny.

Johnny also shared a photo on Instagram of him and Matthew from 2021. In the post, the couple posed outdoors during a sunset as Matthew rested his head on his partner's shoulder. "Dreamin," Johnny captioned the post.

While the Netflix star doesn't seem to shy away from his relationship, he also tends to keep it as private as possible. Following their engagement, both Johnny and Matthew seemingly opted to keep their wedding plans away from social media.

What is Johnny Link's net worth?

While Johnny and his fiancée haven't given too many details regarding their engagement, he can afford whatever wedding costs arise. Although it's unclear where his net worth stands, his being on one of Netflix's most popular shows likely boosted his income. Before landing his role on My Life with the Walter Boys, Johnny also appeared on the Apple TV+ series Dear Edward. However, his role as Will holds a significant meaning to his life.

Johnny shared in an interview with The Daily Express that his character is Hard of Hearing and has worn hearing aids since childhood. He also advocates for accessibility, noting that playing Will allowed him to highlight the many hard-of-hearing and deaf children like himself who don't see enough of themselves on TV.

