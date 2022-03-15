JoJo Signed on for a Recurring Role in ‘All American’ After Almost Quitting Music

JoJo appeared in Season 4 of All American as Sabine, who Deadline describes as “a world-famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was ten years old.” Throughout her episode, JoJo connects with Layla (Greta Onieogou) to help her find a new sound for her upcoming album, trusting that Layla can help her find her voice.

Before her episodes aired, the “Too Little, Too Late” artist tweeted how excited she was to work alongside the show’s cast, including Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, and Bre-Z.