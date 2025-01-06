Jordyn Taylor Braff From 'Selling the City' Is Used to Getting "Are You Married" Questions Jordyn Taylor Braff once dated comedian Trevor Noah. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 6 2025, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Jake Rosenberg / Netflix

She might be one of the main ladies of Selling the City at Douglas Elliman, but Jordyn Taylor Braff gets plenty of questions about her dating life as opposed to her career. So, is she dating anyone outside of the Netflix series? On the show, she opens up a bit about her past relationship with comedian and former late night host Trevor Noah, but who has Jordyn dated since then?

While Jordyn isn't an A-list celebrity or comedian herself, it's not unusual for the real estate agents of a firm like Douglas Elliman to rub elbows with the rich, famous, and powerful. These are agents that are responsible for selling millions of dollars' worth of properties in New York City, after all. But when she's not making bank on commissions, is Jordyn focused on her love life at all?

Who is Jordyn Taylor Braff from 'Selling the City' dating?

Jordyn appears to prefer to keep what she can of her private life to herself. Although she is part of Selling the City and isn't shy about sharing her success with viewers, Jordyn also doesn't share much about romance on social media. Judging by Instagram alone, it looks like Jordyn is single. Or, at the very least, she isn't in a relationship that she wants to be made public.

In October 2023, Jordyn did share a photo with photographer Samuel Okpakoh Ayide, in which his hands were on her waist. But besides that one photo, there is nothing else to suggest that they were or are currently in a romantic relationship of any kind. If Jordyn enters into a relationship that she wants to share, though, chances are, it will be public in no time.

She shares during the first season of Selling the City that she once dated Trevor Noah and that he allegedly even used her for material for some of his jokes. She also says that he helped her with her career early on. "He ended up purchasing an apartment," Jordyn says on the show. "It was my first ultra luxury deal. I think it was a $10 million dollar deal." They split up in 2018.

No, Jordyn Taylor Braff doesn't have a husband on 'Selling the City.'

It's hard not to wonder who the women of Selling the City are when they aren't making deals and showing off Manhattan penthouses to clients. Although fans are curious about if Jordyn is married, and she doesn't even have a husband, she's used to being asked the same questions about her love life.