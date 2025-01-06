'Selling the City' Star Jordyn Taylor Braff Says She's "Funnier" Than Ex Trevor Noah Jordyn Taylor Braff and Trevor Noah were in a relationship from 2015 to 2018. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 6 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Netflix / Mega

The new year is officially underway, so if you're on the hunt for something exciting to watch, check out Selling the City on Netflix! This iconic docuseries takes you inside the world of luxury real estate in New York City, offering stunning properties and a peek into the personal lives of the top Douglas Elliman agents.

One notable agent is Jordyn Taylor Braff, a Cali girl-turned-Brooklyn gal who's no stranger to the spotlight. She's been in the public eye for a while, and yes, she once dated someone famous — Trevor Noah! Here's what you need to know about their relationship, including what Jordyn had to say about him on the show.

2015 — Jordyn and Trevor start dating.

Jordyn and Trevor started dating shortly after he moved to the United States to host The Daily Show, following his breakup with physiotherapist and musician Dani Gabriel.

2017 — The pair walk the red carpet together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Two years into their relationship, Jordyn and Trevor proved that their love was still going strong by walking the red carpet together at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Trevor was nominated for — and won — the award for Best Host.

2018 — Trevor breaks up with Jordyn.

Sometime in 2018, Trevor quietly ended his relationship with Jordyn. At the time, a source told Life & Style that the two "just grew apart."

January 2019 — Jordyn addresses her split from Trevor.

In January 2019, Jordyn took to Instagram to confirm her breakup with Trevor. "Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer, but yeah, I love him," she wrote in response to a fan who asked about their breakup, per StyleCaster.

She also offered some advice to a follower seeking help after a tough breakup: "Surround yourself with good people and take care of your body. Know that there was nothing you could have done differently. You are perfect as you are and you will find someone who will mirror that sentiment."

January 2025 — Jordyn discusses her relationship with Trevor on 'Selling the City.'

In the second episode of Netflix’s latest docuseries Selling the City, Jordyn briefly opens up about her relationship with Trevor. She shares that they first connected on X (formerly Twitter), which she claims is "so random" and "should never be a thing."

She goes on to explain, "I was here visiting and we met up, but I was so nervous. He’s a celebrity, but at the time, he was a nobody. No one knew who he was." Jordyn laughs as she recalls being so anxious that she ended up "lunging down the street." She adds, "And he was like, 'This girl is weird.'"

When it comes to their dynamic, Jordyn suggests she was the funny one, claiming Trevor would often steal her material for his jokes. "Trevor borrowed me for material all the time," she admits in a confessional. "I think I was the subject of jokes from time to time, but he would also steal my material, a hundred percent."

Although Jordyn jokes that she occasionally inspired Trevor's material, she does give him credit for helping boost her real estate career. "He ended up purchasing an apartment — it was my first ultra-luxury deal. I think it was a $10 million dollar deal," she says, then jokes, "It’s the only time you’ll ever hear that I slept with a client."