Are More Kids in the Cards for Joseline Hernandez? The Reality Star's Family Is Growing "New beginnings, and I'm thankful." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 15 2026, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of the Love & Hip Hop franchise know the name Joseline Hernandez very well. The woman who was one-third of one of the most insane love triangles to hit TV has become an accomplished businesswoman in her own right. From her success with the Zeus TV franchise, Joseline’s Cabaret, to releasing multiple songs, including the viral hit “Do It Like It’s Your B-Day Baby,” the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” has been doing well since her departure from the VH1 franchise.

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Joseline has also blossomed in the world of motherhood. On social media, she shares videos of her 9-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bells Jordan, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Stevie J. And while the world sees how Bonnie is beautifully growing up, many believe that more children would be on the horizon, since Joseline is happily engaged to Ballistic Beats, aka Robin Ingouma. And it appears that she’s welcoming more children into the fold.

Source: MEGA

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How many kids does Joseline Hernandez have?

Oh baby! It’s with great love that we share the news of Joseline’s pregnancy. In an April 15, 2026, Instagram post, the 39-year-old announced that she is expecting her first child with Ballistic, making her a mom of two children.

“New beginnings, and I’m thankful,” Joseline captioned the carousel post. In the photos, Joseline and Ballistic look happy as ever, with some showing her hubby-to-be cradling her stomach. The post also included solo shots of the reality star, who appears to be showing quite well.

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Since Joseline is donning an all-pink outfit, fans suspect that she may be having a girl. Still, fans are overjoyed for the couple. “Love to see it!!! And you deserve to enjoy this new journey! Congratulations beauty,” one fan commented. “She’s holding her stomach. I knew it. You’re glowing! Congratulations,” another fan shared.

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Joseline revealed that she’s in her first trimester.

The Puerto Rican Princess is overjoyed! In an interview with The Shade Room, Joseline revealed that she and Ballistic yearn for “a healthy baby” and that she’s currently two months pregnant.

Source: MEGA

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“We’re super excited, and we just want everything to go well,” Joseline told the outlet. Joseline shared that a big reason she stepped away from Joseline’s Cabaret was her pregnancy and her desire to strictly focus on her health and being surrounded by love.

“We want good energy, love, and a lot of love from the people; we need that right now,” Joseline shared. “That’s why I stepped away from the cabaret, and just wanted to start a new life with my family and my husband.”

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The reality star shares that while she’s been experiencing her fair share of morning sickness, she has been diligent about getting checked out. “Everything is fine,” she revealed after stating that she had a doctor’s appointment during the week of April 12, 2026.

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