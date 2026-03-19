Joseph Duggar Made a Name for Himself in His Career in Arkansas Outside of Reality TV Joseph Duggar followed a similar career path as dad Jim Bob Duggar. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 19 2026, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@littleduggarfamily

The reality TV days of the Duggar family of Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting are long gone, but the family still has multiple homes and businesses in Arkansas and continues to buy and sell properties. So, when it comes to the third eldest son, Joseph Duggar, what is his net worth? Family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar has a long career full of failed political aspirations, real estate ventures, and small business dealings.

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Along the way, he has been there for his sons so they, too, could follow a career path full of making their own money rather than relying on a 9-to-5 job under someone else. However, in some cases, Jim Bob's sons work for him, which may only be marginally better than working for a boss who isn't related to you. So, for Joseph, what does his chosen profession mean for his net worth?

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Joseph Duggar's net worth could be pretty impressive.

Because Joseph isn't as well-known as some of his older siblings, like Jinger Duggar or Josh Duggar, his actual net worth has not been confirmed. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the Duggar family's net worth sits at $3.5 million. Joseph might be included in that in some way. But for now, his personal net worth has not become public knowledge.

The Duggar Family Former Reality TV Stars Net worth: $3.5 million The Duggar family, including Michelle and Jim Bob and their 19 kids, were once the stars of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. They also own a number of businesses and properties in Arkansas. Birthplace: Springdale, Ark. (Jim Bob); Tontitown, Ark. (Michelle) Members of the family: Jim Bob, Michelle, Josh, John-David, Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedediah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie Education: Shiloh Christian School (Jim Bob); Springdale High School (Michelle)

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Joseph's older sister Jinger is worth $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Josh's net worth is reportedly around $5,000, though he is incarcerated for his convicted crimes of downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material. If Joseph's net worth is somewhere in the middle of that wide range between his siblings, it wouldn't be too surprising.

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What does Joseph Duggar do for a living?

According to Joseph's entry on the official family blog, he is a real estate broker. He said in the post that he loves to work with his hands through building and selling homes. He also "serves the Lord" through door-to-door evangelism and mission trips, though real estate appears to be how he makes a living for his family.