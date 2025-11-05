Jalyn Begrudgingly Agrees To Go Skydiving With Josh on ‘Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Jalyn says Josh's thrill-seeking idea is "ridiculous" but also a green flag. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 5 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Since they appeared on Season 19 of Peacock's Married at First Sight, the couples have been trying to see how they fit into each other's lives, considering they've committed to spending the rest of their lives together. One couple who are exploring one another's interests as a unit is Josh and Jalyn.

Josh, a self-made businessman, loves to blow off some steam with unforgettable experiences, while Jalyn, who viewers discovered entered the show alongside her single mother, Belynda, isn't fond of thrilling adventures. In an exclusive clip from Married at First Sight shared with Distractify, Josh and Jalyn quickly discovered how different their ideas of a fun day out can be.

Josh surprises Jalyn with a "ridiculous" skydiving trip.

In the clip from a November 2025 episode of Married at First Sight, Josh and Jalyn appear on screen wearing protective gear as they prepare to skydive across the Austin, Texas air. The instructor asks the couple what they're about to do, and Josh excitedly says they're getting ready to "jump out of an airplane." The instructor then asks Jalyn if she's "excited" to take the leap, and emphatically says, "No, I'm not."

Jalyn then admits in a confessional that she wasn't sure if Josh's gift was for her or him. "Josh's gift to me is ridiculous," she says. "What? Why? I was thinking more of an experience like a spa day or like a staycation."

Despite her feelings regarding how Josh randomly came to the decision that skydiving would be a fun experience for them, Jalyn shared that his spontaneity was actually a turn-on. "This is what I've wanted in a partner," Jalyn shared. "Someone to push me into trying new things."