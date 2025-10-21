These 'Married at First Sight' Couples Are Still Together Today, Despite the Odds Out of 74 matches, 13 couples are still together today. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 21 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Between The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, 90 Day Fiancé, as well as countless others out there, it can be hard to keep track of all the reality dating (and marriage) shows on TV nowadays. But as far as we're concerned, Married at First Sight is the most drastic yet as the singles meet and marry right at the altar. Of course, these couples are paired up based on common interests, but even the most compatible couples run the risk of not working out.

So, what is MAFS's success rate? The reality series, now airing on Peacock, has matched 74 couples. While most have gone their separate ways, 13 couples remained together, or about 18 percent, as of October 2025.

'Married at First Sight' Couples That Are Still Together:

From Season 1 to 19, these are the Married at First Sight couples still happily in love today.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner (Season 1)

Having previously appeared as a contender on The Bachelor, Jamie was no stranger to reality TV. On Married at First Sight, she and Doug took things slow — if you can possibly use that word to describe getting married on your first date. The nurse and salesman got married on the show during Season 1, which aired in 2014. They have four children together: a daughter, Henley Grace, a son, Hendrix, and twin boys, Hawkins and Huxley.

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta (Season 5)

Viewers adored Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta during Married at First Sight Season 5. Today, the couple is still very much in love and enjoying married life. They have two daughters, Mila Rose and Vaeda Marie.

Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson (Season 6)

MAFS fans were skeptical of Season 6 match Jephte and Shawniece at first, but many agree they're the most entertaining couple the show has ever seen. They're not over-the-top, the way many personalities on reality TV can be, but they were still hilarious in their genuineness. They separated after the end of the experiment in 2018 but never divorced. They welcomed a daughter, Laura, in August 2018 and later reconciled, ultimately giving their marriage another shot. They haven't looked back since.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd (Season 7)

Season 7 MAFS couple Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are most memorable for, well, their lack of memorable drama or conflict. They weren't shown having a single fight during their season, although they did have a little squabble when they appeared on Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?. Danielle and Bobby are still together and currently have three kids together: daughters Olivia and Savannah, and son Robert Elvin Dodd IV.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller (Season 8)

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller got married during MAFS Season 8. Since being off-camera, the happy couple spends a lot of time traveling around the world together. They celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in September 2025.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar (Season 8)

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar also tied the knot in 2019 during Season 8, when MAFS touched down in Philadelphia. Kristine and Keith are still together today.

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie (Season 9)

We met Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie during Season 9 of MAFS. Their relationship had some friction in the beginning as Greg claimed that he and Deonna were having comunication problems. Nevertheless, they still prevailed. Their son, Declan Okotie, was born in February 2021.

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer (Season 10)

MAFS Season 10 fan favorites Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer are still together after tying the knot in 2019. The D.C.-based couple welcomed a son named Westin Paul in November of 2021 and a son named Everett Brooks in August 2024.

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya (Season 11)

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya got married during Season 11 of MAFS and are still together today. They currently have two sons, Reign and Rai, known on Instagram as @ _therandallboys.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales (Season 12)

Atlanta-based duo Briana Myles and Vincent Morales said "I do" on Season 12 of MAFS and haven't looked back since. In January 2023, they welcomed their first daughter, Aury Bella, and a son named Kai in November 2024.

Nicole and Christopher Thielk (Season 16)

Chris and Nicole Thielk (nee Lilienthal) got married during MAFS Season 16 and are still together today. The couple announced they are expecting twins in July 2025.

Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald (Season 18)

The only "successful" couple from Season 18, Camille and Thomas, are still happily married.

David and Madison (Season 18)

