Ashley and Anthony Are Ready for Their Baby on 'MAFS: Couples' Cam' (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony jokes in the clip that he would have dressed a little nicer had he known he was going to see their baby on an ultrasound for the first time.

"This is gonna be awesome," he says. "I don't even know what to say right now, it's like I'm in shock. I'm excited to see the babies." Then he corrects himself. "One, one baby, right? I mean, I haven't been [to] any of the ultrasounds, I don't know. There could be two in there. You could be messing with me."