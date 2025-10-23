Most of the ‘Married at First Sight’ S19 Cast Is on Instagram — Find Out Their Handles! The 10 cast members took a chance on love on the Peacock reality series. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 23 2025, 5:40 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

After an 18-season and 200-episode run on A&E and later Lifetime, the road to matrimony on Married at First Sight continues, just with a new home. In January 2025, Kinetic Content acquired the rights to air the series on Peacock for the first time in the long-running show's history. The new address won't change much about the show, as Season 19, airing on the streamer on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, brought back longtime MAFS marriage experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec as they lead a new group of hopeful spouses.

This season takes fans to Austin, Texas, where ten singles bravely endure an eight-week social experiment to discover whether the person they're considering committing to forever is the best choice. As fans get acquainted with the Season 19 cast, here's how to connect further with them —and their possible spouses —on Instagram.

Josh

Source: Peacock

In his MAFS bio, contractor Josh shared he's in a "secure, emotionally mature phase of life and feels truly ready for marriage." His passion for finding his "perfect" one came from growing up in a "steady family life" that he hopes to recreate with a special someone. The seemingly level-headed reality contestant also values his privacy, as his Instagram account isn't public. Follow Josh on Instagram (if he lets you) at just.josh.black,

Jalyn

Source: Peacock

Jalyn, a 27-year-old realtor, has everything she needs and is ready to, according to her bio, "find true love, once and for all." Those who scroll through her Instagram will see she's all about a good time and self care, whether she's snapping photos on vacation or a gym selfie. Follow Jalyn on Instagram @jalyn_garcia.

Pat

Source: Peacock

Pat, a 59-year-old divorced empty nester, has had relationships in the past, but none with that "special spark." He believes there are no guarantees in life — and the scariest risks are the most rewarding. With his adventurous spirit and open heart, Pat is eager to see what this high-stakes journey will bestow. Follow Pat on Instagram @patricj_tx.

Rhonda

Source: Peacock

Rhonda, a 63-year-old marketing executive, decided to take a leap of faith after a 25-year search for love. The divorced mother of four doesn't seem to have an Instagram account. Sadly, we couldn't find Rhonda's Instagram handle!

Derrek

Source: Peacock

Derrek, a 38-year-old Chief Automator, has lived and dated all over the world, but he’s always known surface-level connections weren’t enough. An entrepreneur in health and wellness, he’s ambitious and passionate about longevity and balance – and he wants an equal who shares those values. For him, Married at First Sight offers the chance to find love as grounded and meaningful as the life he’s built. Follow Derrek on Instagram @derrek.wiedeman.

Meghann

Source: Peacock

Single for seven years, 37-year-old realtor Meghann had perpetually struggled with work-life balance while juggling her family business and a blossoming real estate career. Tired of dating apps, she is ready to trust the experts in finding her a partner in life and love. Follow Meghann on Instagram @meghannturner.

Chad

Source: Peacock

Chad, a 54-year-old real estate executive, has never embraced the bachelor lifestyle. He’s always preferred to be in a relationship. Though divorced three times, he’s learned invaluable lessons and refuses to give up hope. After three years of being single, he’s ready to try again, this time putting his trust in the hands of the Married at First Sight experts. Sadly, we couldn't find Chad's Instagram handle!

Belynda

Source: Peacock

Belynda, a 47-year-old esthetic sales consultant, is ready to embrace the possibility of finding her forever person. Having finally healed from her parents’ divorce, as well as her own, she carries instrumental wisdom for this next chapter. Open to the experts’ guidance and committed to putting in the work, she’s determined to build a love that lasts. Follow Belynda on Instagram @belynda_c.

Will

Source: Peacock

Will, a 30-year-old consultant, is ready to settle down after spending his youth focused on his studies. Financially secure and confident with where he’s at, Will admits he hasn’t been the best at choosing partners for himself. That’s why he’s turned to Married at First Sight, hopeful it will lead to his lifelong match. Follow Will on Instagram @themileswill.

Brittany

Source: Peacock