'MAFS': Karla Admits She Never Thought Her and Juan Would "Go the Distance" (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Karla and Juan were among the couples who got married on 'Married At First Sight' Season 18.

No one ever likes to feel like they've settled in life, especially in their marriage. And as hard as it can be to leave a marriage when you know it's not right, it doesn't help anyone to stay in something you know isn't working. On Season 18 of Married at First Sight, Karla Suarez and Juan Franco decided their quicky marriage wasn't for them and divorced on Decision Day.

Karla and Juan's marriage seemed to be a perfect fit in the beginning, as the lovebirds were both determined to spend the rest of their lives with one special someone. However, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify from part two of the MAFS Season 18 reunion finale, Karla admitted Juan showed bright red flags early on that let her know their marriage wouldn't last. But, despite them not making it as husband and wife, are they together now?

Karla said she knew Juan wasn't the one during their 'MAFS' honeymoon.

In the clip, MAFS reunion host Kevin Frazier asks Karla if she ever believed her and Juan would "go the distance." After a brief pause, she said "no," and that, despite knowing he wasn't the one, she was "open to receiving Juan for exactly who he is." Kevin then asks Karla when she knew the relationship wouldn't work out, causing her to relive their awkward honeymoon. She says Juan telling her he "forgot you were there" because he as "living it up" with their co-star, David Trimble.

"I think that was like the big, 'oh, OK," Karla recalls. "I'm receiving it. I'm observing him cuz I don't really know him all that well so I think if he's already showing me these signs, since now, like OK, I'll just go with the flow and maybe with time things will grow. But for now, I see you, Juan."

Karla continued waiting to see if Juan would change, but she inevitably chose herself. Their relationship completely ended after the MAFS Season 18 finale. The couple isn't together at this time, and the former groom shared on Instagram following Part 1 of the reunion that he has a new love interest. On March 12, 2025, he posted several photos of his new partner and captioned the carousel "Mi garota," which means "My girl" in Portuguese. Karla appears to be single for now.